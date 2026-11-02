Sanjay Gupta's Wife: 'Nothing Can Ever Fill The Void'

'Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, the children were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time.'

'In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta with his wife Anuradha Lekhi at the screening of Jazbaa in 2015. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar/Rediff Archives

Key Points Sanjay Gupta's wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta has requested privacy for her and their two children as they grieve.

Anuradha addressed the viral videos of her daughter's reaction to paparazzi, explaining it as an expression of grief and distress.

She appealed to the media to delete any content that might cause lasting emotional scars on her children.

Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, the late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta'd wife, has requested the media for privacy as she and her two young children grieve Sanjay's sudden death.

Sanjay Gupta was found dead on Saturday from a head injury that he sustained in a fall at his residence in Versova, north west Mumbai.

Addressing Media Intrusion

Several videos of Gupta's daughter, 13, flashing her middle finger at paparazzi on Saturday evening started trending on social media on Sunday. Anuradha explained the teenager's anger in the post and also requested the media to delete those videos.

'A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time,' she wrote.

'Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father.'

A Mother's Plea For Compassion

Anuradha said she regrets any hurt her daughter's reaction may have caused, but she hoped that the media allows them the 'privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss'.

'Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused,' she said.

'I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are -- the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss. I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss. With gratitude, Anuradha,' she said.

Sanjay Gupta's last rites were conducted on Saturday. He is survived by wife Anuradha, son Shivansh and daughter Dalai.