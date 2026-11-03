'Sanjay Gupta Gave Me Kaante And Changed My Life'

'I still remember when I gave three hits as a writer, back to back, Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate me. He called the whole industry and the media. Which director throws a party for his writer?'

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Gupta and Milap Zaveri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Milap Zaveri/Instagram

Key Points Milap Zaveri credits Sanjay Gupta with launching his career as a dialogue writer at the age of 21 with the film Kaante.

Gupta provided continuous support and work to Zaveri, including films like Musafir, Plan and Shootout At Wadala, even during career low points.

Zaveri remembers Gupta as a dildar man, who offered financial help during personal stress and celebrated Zaveri's success with a grand party.

Satyamev Jayate Director Milap Zaveri got his big break thanks to Sanjay Gupta.

Milap was only 21 when Gupta entrusted him with the dialogues of his 2002 hit Kaante. That marked the beginning of a long association between the two.

From giving him work during the difficult phases of his career to celebrating his successes, Gupta stood by Milap like a mentor, godfather and family.

Milap pays his guru a heartfelt tribute and tells Subhash K Jha, "When I was at the low ebb of my career, he called me and said, 'Don't sit at home, come, Shootout At Wadala likh."

'Give Milap Rs 21,000, he's writing Kaante'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav on the sets of Kaante. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

I was 21 when I met him. He had called me to his office, which was opposite Chandan cinema (in Juhu, north west Mumbai).

Sujoy Ghosh had recommended me to him because Sanjay Gupta needed someone to write the dialogues for Kaante.

He gave me two scenes on a Saturday evening and said, 'Likh ke aa.'

I returned on Sunday afternoon with the two scenes.

He heard them and called Hussainbhai, his production manager, and said, 'Give Milap Rs 21,000, he's writing Kaante.' So at 21, I wrote dialogues of Kaante . He changed my life.

'When Satyamev Jayate 2 failed, the first person who called me and said, come, start work'

IMAGE: John Abraham in Shootout In Wadala.

When I was at the low ebb of my career, he said, 'Don't sit at home, come, Shootout At Wadala likh.'

Shootout At Wadala was one of the biggest films of my career as a dialogue writer.

He gave me Musafir, Plan, Woodstock Villa, Alibaug...

When my directorial Satyamev Jayate 2 failed, the first person who called me and said, come, start work, was Gupta for Miranda Brothers. He's been my guru, my mentor.

Many years ago, he took my wife and me to Durban for an award function. He made sure we were treated like royalty, along with him and his wife, Anu.

In Durban, one day he just came up to me -- he knew I was going through financial stress -- and said, 'Yeh leh 1,000 dollar. Jaa, Gauri pe kharch kar. Take her shopping.' He was a dildar, zinda dil man and my life and guru.

'He was a Zinda Dil Sher'

IMAGE: Kumar Gaurav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suneil Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Lucky Ali in Kaante.

I met him 10 days ago at his Mata Ki Chowki and he was so excited about the next film I'm making.

When the film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria was announced, he called me, delighted.

He told me, 'Milap, I'm in director's hell since the last three-four years but now, I'm going to make Kaante 2. I'm going to make my best film.'

He was so excited about Kaante 2! He had started work on the script and music.

He told me, 'I'll make you hear it, we've got to do it...'

He'll always be my guru, my Gups, the man who resurrected me. He was my godfather in this industry. He was my father, my friend, my brother.

I still remember when I gave three hits as a writer, back to back (Shootout at Wadala, Grand Masti and Main Tera Hero), he threw a party to celebrate me. He called the whole industry and the media.

Which director throws a party for his writer?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff