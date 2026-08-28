Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, Nia Sharma Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood stars take to social media to share heartwarming pictures and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their beloved siblings.

Key Points Bollywood celebrities are observing Raksha Bandhan, an annual festival celebrating sibling bonds.

Film personalities are sharing their festive moments and pictures with siblings on various social media platforms.

The celebrations highlight the strong familial ties within the Indian film industry.

Like every year, film folk are celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to their siblings, and posting loved-up pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt and his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt can't stop smiling on Raksha Bandhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

While the world chatters about the right outfit to wear on Raksha Bandhan, Kriti Sanon keeps us guessing about what she really wore when she tied a rakhi to her sister Nupur Sanon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti, in, fact, takes Kriti's Raksha Bandhan ad seriously, and goes ahead and ties a rakhi to her favourite paw friend as well as her brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma ties a rakhi to the ones who mean most to her, especially Krystal D'Souza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta carries on the rituals on Raksha Bandhan.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff