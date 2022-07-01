Sanjana-Aditya Watch A Movie Together

The cast of Rashtra Kavach Om -- which released today -- attended the film's screening at the G7 theatres in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Despite poor reviews, the stars seemed pretty upbeat about their movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur does full-blown action for the first time in his career.

Sanjana Sanghi, who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song Dil Bechara, shimmers in black.

Do they make a good jodi?

The film has been produced by Ahmed Khan, the man who made Tiger Shroff a star with the Baaghi blockbuster series and Heropanti 2.

And he's roped in Tiger's daddy, Jackie Shroff, to play a pivotal role in Rashtra Kavach Om.

Elnaaz Norouzi looks radiant in blue.

Prachee Shah Paandya plays Aditya's mother in the film; she arrives with husband Vishwaas Paandya...

And daughter Khiana.

The entire team: Elnaaz Norouzi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Director Kapil Verma, Sanjana Sanghi, Prachee Shah Paandya, Jackie Shroff, Producer Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira.