Sana Makbul Wins Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

IMAGE: Sana Makbul

Television actor Sana Makbul has won Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

The announcement was made by Anil Kapoor, who hosted this season's edition of the popular reality show.

Sana Makbul won a trophy and Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million).

Rapper Naezy was the first runner-up while Ranvir Shorey was the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were the other finalists.

IMAGE: Sana Makbul accepts the trophy from Anil Kapoor as Naezy looks on.

From the moment Sana entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she was seen as a formidable contestant. Her assertive personality and strong opinions often put her at odds with fellow housemates, making her a standout figure throughout the season.

Sana dedicated her victory to Naezy, who she said had always believed in her.

"He had the belief in me," Sana stated, expressing gratitude for Naezy's support throughout her journey on the show.