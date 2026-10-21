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Samantha's Chic Maternity Fashion

By NAMRATA THAKKER October 21, 2026 09:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Samantha redefines maternity fashion by seamlessly blending comfort with chic elegance, offering expectant mothers inspiring and practical style choices for every occasion.

Key Points

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maternity wardrobe prioritises comfort while maintaining a chic and classy aesthetic, proving that expectant mothers can be both stylish and at ease.
  • Her fashion choices include easy-breezy monochrome outfits, flowy dresses, and relaxed casuals, offering versatile options for various occasions.
  • Key looks feature an all-black cape ensemble, a satin organza sage draped sari, a classic white shirt with relaxed denims, and elegant Anarkali dresses.

Samantha's maternity fashion is proof that comfort and chic can happily coexist.

From relaxed casuals to flowy dresses, every look screams comfort. Namrata Thakker peeks into her cupboards and gives some great ideas for your maternity wardrobe.

 

Elegant Ensembles for Expectant Mothers

Samantha

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy near - Earth. object/Instagram

Sam looks like a goddess as she steps out for an event in an all-black cape ensemble, striking the perfect balance of shimmer and glam.

 

Samantha

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shri Paramani Jewels/Instagram

Flowy, comfy and elegant. Sam wears a satin organza sage-draped sari from the clothing label Seeaash, and it's worth Rs 25,500.

 

Samantha

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Another all-black cape look that we are obsessed with! Sam knows how to play it cool while flaunting that adorable baby bump.

 

Casual Chic and Festive Sparkle

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

This one is a wardrobe staple whether you're pregnant or not. A relaxed white shirt with a pair of relaxed denims is an AM to PM look that anyone can pull off easily.

 

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

Crafted in a rich maroon hue with a hint of festive sparkle, this beautiful Anarkali dress is all about minimalistic fashion. And you can own it for just Rs 8,999!

 

Workout Wear and Traditional Grace

Samantha

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

The gorgeous mama-to-be proves that less is always more especially when it comes to your workout outfit as an expectant mom. All you need is an oversized tee and comfy leggings.

 

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

Understated yet classy, Sam's ivory Anarkali dress -- priced at Rs 57,500 -- is perfect for festive occasions.

 

Samantha and Vijay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

Sam drapes a stunning red linen sari with a mustard yellow blouse as she meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

 

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

Sam radiates old-world charm in this heritage Chanderi silk sari with gold zari checks, designed by Saurav Das.

 

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
 

Sam's stylish yet relaxed cotton kurta set is a must-have for expectant moms who love dressing up, even on errand days.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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