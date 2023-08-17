Samantha-Vijay Celebrate Love In Hyderabad

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda gave Hyderabad an evening to remember during a live concert on Independence Day, promoting their film, Kushi.
'Because It is my stage. We spread love, smiles and lotsss of #KUSHI from SEPT 1st,' Vijay posts with the pictures.
'There is no such thing as too much love, even too much is not enough,' feels Samantha.
The romantic comedy has been directed by Shiva Nirvan, who had directed Samantha in the hit Majili before. Yes, this is the film where she starred opposite her former husband Naga Chaitanya.
Arriving in style for the concert.
This is Samantha and Vijay's second film after their 2018 movie, Mahanati.
Kushi tells an inter-faith love story between Viplav and Aardhya and is set in picturesque Kashmir.
Samantha with actor-presenter Suma Kanakala and singer Chinmayi Sripada.
After Kushi, and her upcoming spy adventure Citadel, Samantha has planned to take a year-long break to recover from her medical condition, Myositis.
The crowds cheer Samantha.