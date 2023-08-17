Samantha-Vijay Celebrate Love In Hyderabad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda gave Hyderabad an evening to remember during a live concert on Independence Day, promoting their film, Kushi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

'Because It is my stage. We spread love, smiles and lotsss of #KUSHI from SEPT 1st,' Vijay posts with the pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

'There is no such thing as too much love, even too much is not enough,' feels Samantha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

The romantic comedy has been directed by Shiva Nirvan, who had directed Samantha in the hit Majili before. Yes, this is the film where she starred opposite her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Arriving in style for the concert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

This is Samantha and Vijay's second film after their 2018 movie, Mahanati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Kushi tells an inter-faith love story between Viplav and Aardhya and is set in picturesque Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha with actor-presenter Suma Kanakala and singer Chinmayi Sripada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

After Kushi, and her upcoming spy adventure Citadel, Samantha has planned to take a year-long break to recover from her medical condition, Myositis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

The crowds cheer Samantha.