Samantha Shows Baby Bump On Vietnam Holiday

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Vietnam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Key Points Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from her Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru, showcasing their relaxed time together.

The actress, who is expecting her first child, was seen flaunting her baby bump in several photographs from the trip.

The couple enjoyed an immersive art experience, dined at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, and visited the Saigon Opera House.

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave everyone a glimpse into her Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The actress shared a series of pictures from the trip, giving a peek into their time together.

Samantha, who is expecting her first child with Raj, was seen flaunting her baby bump in one of the pictures. The couple appeared to be enjoying a relaxed holiday as they explored different places in Vietnam.

Exploring Vietnam's Delights

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru in Vietnam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Samantha and Raj took part in an immersive art experience in Vietnam.

They were also seen enjoying a meal at Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, the city's first Michelin-starred restaurant.

One of the pictures showed Samantha posing with her baby bump outside the Saigon Opera House while another picture featured the couple at a pickleball club.

'Just us,' Samantha captioned the post.

See more glimpses from their Vietnam holiday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Pregnancy Announcement

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru in Vietnam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

In June, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during a press meet for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She said she would be taking a break from work.

Talking about her maternity leave, Samantha had told the media, 'Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.'

Samantha and Raj got married in 2025. This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff