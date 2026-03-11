Samantha-Salman Film: Real or Rumour?

Will Samantha star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end?
Key Points
- Rumours suggest Samantha may star alongside Salman Khan in a film directed by her husband Raj Nidimoru.
- Sources close to Samantha dismiss the rumours, stating she doesn't need her husband to get work.
- Samantha and Raj reportedly avoid compulsory collaborations, choosing to work together only when necessary.
Stories are circulating that Samantha will co-star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end.
Sources in the know scoff at the very thought. "Samantha doesn't need to get work from her husband. Sure, she did Family Man 2 and The Citadel Honey Bunny. But this doesn't mean she will be in all his projects."
Samantha's Career Choices
Apparently the couple has taken a stand against compulsory collaborations: They will work together when needed, and certainly not every time Raj directs a film or series.
In this Raj and Samantha are one with Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam and Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita who have decided to keep their personal and professional interests separate.
When Samantha-Raj married
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married last year at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff