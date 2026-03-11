Samantha-Salman Film: Real or Rumour?

Will Samantha star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end?

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Samantha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan and Samantha/Instagram

Key Points Rumours suggest Samantha may star alongside Salman Khan in a film directed by her husband Raj Nidimoru.

Sources close to Samantha dismiss the rumours, stating she doesn't need her husband to get work.

Samantha and Raj reportedly avoid compulsory collaborations, choosing to work together only when necessary.

Stories are circulating that Samantha will co-star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end.

Sources in the know scoff at the very thought. "Samantha doesn't need to get work from her husband. Sure, she did Family Man 2 and The Citadel Honey Bunny. But this doesn't mean she will be in all his projects."

Samantha's Career Choices

IMAGE: Samantha in Family Man 2.

Apparently the couple has taken a stand against compulsory collaborations: They will work together when needed, and certainly not every time Raj directs a film or series.

In this Raj and Samantha are one with Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam and Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita who have decided to keep their personal and professional interests separate.

When Samantha-Raj married

Photograph: Samantha and Raj Nidmoru on their wedding day. Kind courtesy Samantha and Raj Nidmoru/Instagram

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married last year at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff