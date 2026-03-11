HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Samantha-Salman Film: Real or Rumour?

Samantha-Salman Film: Real or Rumour?

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 11:51 IST

x

Will Samantha star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end?

Salman Khan and Samantha

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Samantha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan and Samantha/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rumours suggest Samantha may star alongside Salman Khan in a film directed by her husband Raj Nidimoru.
  • Sources close to Samantha dismiss the rumours, stating she doesn't need her husband to get work.
  • Samantha and Raj reportedly avoid compulsory collaborations, choosing to work together only when necessary.

Stories are circulating that Samantha will co-star with Salman Khan in her husband Raj Nidimoru's proposed film that begins shooting at the year-end.

Sources in the know scoff at the very thought. "Samantha doesn't need to get work from her husband. Sure, she did Family Man 2 and The Citadel Honey Bunny. But this doesn't mean she will be in all his projects."

 

Samantha's Career Choices

Samantha in Family Man 2

IMAGE: Samantha in Family Man 2.

Apparently the couple has taken a stand against compulsory collaborations: They will work together when needed, and certainly not every time Raj directs a film or series.

In this Raj and Samantha are one with Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam and Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita who have decided to keep their personal and professional interests separate.

When Samantha-Raj married

Samantha and Raj Nidmoru

Photograph: Samantha and Raj Nidmoru on their wedding day. Kind courtesy Samantha and Raj Nidmoru/Instagram

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married last year at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari
The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Won't Take Raj's Last Name
Samantha Won't Take Raj's Last Name
'I can't dream of raising my voice with Sam'
'I can't dream of raising my voice with Sam'
'We Are Off To A Day's Honeymoon To...'
'We Are Off To A Day's Honeymoon To...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO