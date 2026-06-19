Samantha Reveals Her 'Obsessive' Habit

'I obsessively close the apps on my phone all the time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu /Instagram

Key Points Samantha Ruth Prabhu considers her role in Maa Inti Bangaaram her most favourite character to date.

Samantha notes a positive shift in the industry where women-led films are gaining stronger audiences, being viewed as 'movies' rather than gender-specific.

She expresses a desire for a comeback in Kollywood, indicating future plans for Tamil cinema.

A day before her new film Maa Inti Bangaaram released in theatres, Samantha treated fans to a special 'AskSamantha' session on social media.

It was an interesting conversation on X, and we bring you some interesting snippets.

Samantha's Favourite Film is Obsession

Roy Kent: NEP was your best performance & my fav too. Did you ever feel the character didn't receive the due recognition for the efforts put in? #AskSamantha

People still come to me today and tell me that it's one of their favourite.

Vijay Karhikeyan: Your recent favourite Film? #AskSamantha

Obsession.

Viraj: Current loop song?

Ninnu Choostu.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the Maa Inti Bangaaram poster. Photograph: Kind Courtesy: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Arjun V Nair: You've reinvented yourself with every phase of your career. What makes #MaalntiBangaaram one of the most personal and special projects for you?

This is my most favourite character yet.

AmrutVarsh: After MIB, are you planning to produce any unique films under Tralala pictures? Or will you take a small vacation and check on interesting scripts to work further.

This is just the beginning.

SruSam: Women-led films are finding stronger audiences today. What excites you most about this shift?

That they are looking at movies as movies and not as male or female led.

'Action is yummy'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Kutty: We want your comeback in Kollywood.

I do too.

Dhushu: Which Telugu movie character of yours is closest to the real Samantha?

Swarna. #MIB

Prabhas Holic: Why should I watch #MaalntiBangaaram? Give me one reason I will book my ticket.

We made an honest film and we hope you enjoy it.

Kalyan: Samantha how do you unlock Beast mode in action scenes?

Action is yummy.

Arjun V Nair: You've reinvented yourself with every phase of your career. What makes #MaalntiBangaaram one of the most personal and special projects for you?

This is my most favourite character yet.

Harshi: Hi Sam, every film leaves a mark on the audience, but some films leave a mark on the actor too. What has Ma Inti Bangaram changed or strengthened in you personally?

It's given me a team I can call family.

Ruchisam: This project feels incredibly personal since it's under Tralala Moving Pictures. What's harder: Executing a flawless 3-minute action sequence on camera, or dealing with the budget and logistics as a producer behind the scenes?

Shooting while keeping eye on the clock.

Tirulmala Ganesh: Was there a particular moment during filming when you felt, 'This film is going to be special'?

When I heard the concept itself!

Alaguraja: Tomorrow your movie releases. After all these years and achievements, do you still feel the same nervous excitement on the night before a release, or has that feeling changed completely?

I am slightly calmer this time. So i have been told.

What's your funniest habit that fans would be shocked to know?

I obsessively close the apps on my phone all the time.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff