Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Dev.

IMAGE: Samantha and Raj Nidimoru at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Key Points Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 19.

They have named him Dev.

Samantha and Raj met on the sets of The Family Man and later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny and got married in December 2025.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. They have named him Dev Nidimoru.

The couple shared the happy news on social media on November 20.

'Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj,' they announced.

Wishes Pour In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Soon after the announcement, wishes poured in from the film industry.

Rakul Singh, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were among those who congratulated the new parents.

Samantha had announced her pregnancy on June 24 at the success meet of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She later revealed that she discovered she was pregnant while shooting the song Thassadiya for Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The couple held a baby shower at the Linga Bhairavi temple, inside the Isha yoga center in Coimbatore, where they had got married in December 2025.

Samantha and Raj's Love Story

Samantha and Raj first met on the sets of The Family Man.

They went on to work together in the action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff