Samantha, Janhvi's BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Looks

Samantha, Janhvi's BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Looks

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read
July 01, 2025 12:48 IST

The monsoon season ain't gonna stop our favourite celebs from dishing out their best looks.

Namrata Thakker picks the stylish divas, who slayed it in the fashion department in June.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha is all things bold and beautiful in this Kresha Bajaj outfit featuring a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor steps out for an event in London wearing a sexy Miu Miu outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas glams up in a strapless, fitted navy blue dress to promote her new Amazon Prime film, Heads of State.

Keeping her makeup subtle and dewy, she enhances her chic attire with a diamond necklace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde's red-hot look gets a thumps-up from us as she walks the ramp at the Mahindra Tech Fashion tour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

For an awards night show, Manushi Chillar wears a white-and-grey gown featuring a daringly high slit and teams it with a pair of black stilettos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Keeping it fun and flirty, Rakul Singh gives us her version of Barbie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is a vision in her shimmery two-toned gown, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar nails the casual look with a bit of drama and a whole lot of confidence in a sequins sheeted top paired with a black pleated skirt and statement jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

If soft glam had a face, it would definitely be Pratibha Ranta's in this floral maxi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza's animal print co-ord set is for all those who love to dress up sexy and fierce!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
