Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha makes a quick pit stop at Abu Dhabi to enjoy a desert holiday, and show us the world through her eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

And what a view!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

'Everything feels stripped back out here. No noise, no rush... just space to be. Thank you for the magic,' Samantha writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

So who's making Samantha smile that way?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

A quick nap, with a snack tray ready and waiting for her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

A quick hair flip before the picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

She offers us a picture perfect profile.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff