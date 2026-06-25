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Samantha Confirms Pregnancy, Announces Maternity Break

Source: ANI June 25, 2026 11:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back.'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy during a post-release event of her new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.
  • The actress announced she will be taking a maternity break.
  • She and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child.
 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy during a post-release event of her new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She also revealed that she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave.

This is her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Maternity Leave Announcement

While speaking to the media during the event, Samantha said, 'Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now but I am very happy.'

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru wed in 2025.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman, who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law. She's composed and obedient but the family doesn't know that she's hiding something.

When the past refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without letting them see who she really is.

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is directed by Nandini Reddy.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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Samantha Confirms PregnancyMaa Inti BangaaramRaj NidimoruSamantha Ruth PrabhuHyderabad

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