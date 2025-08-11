Salman's 'Heroine' Who Became His Sister

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukhsar Rehman/Instagram

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Rukhsar Rehman entered the world of movies in the '90s when she was just a teenager.

Now in 2025, after navigating the many ups and downs of her personal and professional journey, Rukshar stands tall with pride and no regrets, holding a diverse portfolio which encompasses Bollywood films, Web series, and even multiple brand endorsements.

In a candid chat with ANI, Rukhsar reflected on her career built on hard work and resilience, sharing insights on working with Salman Khan.

IMAGE: Rukhsar in Sarkar.

Rukhsar worked with Salman in Rumi Jaffery's God Tussi Great Ho (2008), where she played his sister.

What many don't know is that she was supposed to play the lead opposite Salman in Sanam Bewafa.

"I was to do that film (Sanam Bewafa) but it had a contract that my father was not okay with. I had already filmed for three-four days before things changed. Interestingly, the makers went ahead with the character's name 'Rukhsar' only," she recalls.

"Years later, I got the opportunity to work with Salman again. I played the role of his sister in God Tussi Great Ho and had a great time working on that film," she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukhsar Rehman/Instagram

Rukhsar believes that while destiny plays a significant role in life, it's never easy to process when a project doesn't work out or an opportunity slips away.

She admits that she used to feel anxious often, but over time, has learned to cope with these challenges.

"I used to get anxious. Agar kabhi kuch kaam nahi hota tha... audition dene ke baad sochti rehti thi ki mujhe role milega ya nahi but now, I know how to deal with such situations. Ab thoda sabar agaya hai mujhme with time. This is all part and parcel of the profession," Rukhsar says.

From working with Rishi Kapoor at 17 in Inteha Pyar Ki to bagging pivotal roles in D, Sarkar, PK and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rukhsar has come a long way.

IMAGE: Rukhsar with daughter Aisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Ahmed/Instagram

Today, her daughter Aisha is an actress.

"I am so proud of Aisha. She is doing so good. She recently walked the ramp and it was really commendable," Rukhsar says.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff