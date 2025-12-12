Salman's Day Out With Johnny Depp

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Salman Khan, who turns 60 this month, made a splash at the Red Sea Film Festival as he rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's A-listers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Salman presented Idris Elba with the Red Sea Honoree award, a celebration of an artist whose impact spans continents and generations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

He met Johnny Depp at the festival too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Salman attended the gala dinner at the festival, which saw Sigourney Weaver, Darren Aronofsky, Sean Baker, Riz Ahmed, Shailene Woodley as well as our own Alia Bhatt.

Here, Salman is seated with Ukrainian and French actress Olga Kurylenko, who starred in the James Bond movie Quantum Of Solace (2008) and Saudi filmmaker Emad Eskander.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff