Salman Warns Varun; Shahid-Kareena Hug

From Salman Khan’s cheeky advice to Varun Dhawan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's reunion, the IIFA announcement in Mumbai was a starry affair.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points IIFA announced its 2027 edition in Abu Dhabi, with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among the stars set to perform.

The two-day event will feature the main IIFA Awards and the IIFA Digital Awards, with two sets of hosts, including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Pankaj Tripathi.

IIFA also announced plans to honour technicians, putting the spotlight on the people behind the films as well as the stars on screen.

If there was one person who was more than happy to give IIFA's new host Varun Dhawan some advice, it was Salman Khan.

It wasn't exactly the pep talk Varun would have hoped for before taking charge of a big awards night. Salman had a rather entertaining solution to the challenges of hosting an awards show, and Varun was at the receiving end of his wisdom.

'Don't host!' Salman joked at the IIFA 2027 announcement in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22.

According to Salman, hosting an awards night is no cakewalk, especially when it goes on for hours. He had a simpler plan for Varun: Shake a leg and leave the talking to the experts!

Salman being Salman, he didn't stop at the advice. He went on to demonstrate a few dance steps himself, bringing the house down with his quirky moves.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The 27th edition IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards will return to Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23.

Interestingly, IIFA is doubling up on the hosting fun this year, with two sets of hosts across its two ceremonies in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

While Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday will take charge of the main awards, the Mirzapur troika -- Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee -- will host the Digital Awards.

Watch Salman and Varun dance

Video: Afsar Dayatar

From Mirzapur To Abu Dhabi

IMAGE: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

While Abhishek Banerjee recalled hosting IIFA twice and Ali Fazal shared that he had done it once before, both offered words of encouragement to Pankaj Tripathi, who will be making his hosting debut.

Tripathi admitted that hosting made him nervous.

Known for playing the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, he joked about the contrast between that character's colourful language and the more sober language he would need on stage.

"I will make mistakes," he said. "But we will keep the language shudh, bahut maza aayenga."

Salman Khan Keeps The Banter Going

Salman, who will perform at the awards, was among the biggest draws at the press conference.

He had a playful exchange with Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her IIFA debut after eight years in the film industry.

"I don't know why it took eight years for this to happen, but this is my debut, guys, and I am very, very excited," Rashmika said.

Rashmika was asked what took her so long to join the IIFA family, Salman was quick to offer an answer on her behalf.

"Say because of Sikandar," he quipped, referring to their box office debacle.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kareena, Shahid Bring Back Jab We Met Memories

For many Bollywood fans, the most nostalgic moment of the day came courtesy of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

The former partners greeted each other with a warm hug, bringing back memories of their much-loved romantic comedy Jab We Met.

Their reunion was brief, but it was enough to get fans reminiscing about the film and its enduring appeal. Both actors are set to perform at IIFA 2027, alongside Salman, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi.

Kareena, who has returned to the IIFA stage on previous occasions, was happy to be heading back to Abu Dhabi.

"Being part of IIFA has given me some very special memories, and after the incredible experience of celebrating cinema and my family's legacy on the IIFA stage, returning again feels particularly meaningful," Bebo said.

Watch Kareena hug Shahid

Video: Afsar Dayatar

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IIFA Wants To Be More Than A Celebrity Show

With the Oscars now honouring stunt performers with a dedicated category, IIFA is also turning the spotlight on technicians who work behind the scenes. The exact categories are still under wraps, but it's a welcome reminder that there's more to movie magic than just the stars hogging the limelight.

For Varun, the event is an opportunity to put the focus on the people who make films, rather than letting the awards become a parade of celebrity appearances.

"In the word IIFA, the most important letter is F, which means film. Today, in film awards, except films, they talk about everything," he said.

IMAGE: Starry affair at the IIFA announcement event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Varun spoke about his own connection to filmmaking as Director David Dhawan' son.

"I am a technician's son," the movie star said, arguing that technicians and other behind-the-scenes professionals deserve greater recognition.

Talking about his approach to hosting, Varun described the process as "a little unhinged and a little honest."

That should leave enough room for the sort of spontaneous banter audiences expect from an awards show, although Salman has already warned him about the hours involved!

Shahid, on the other hand, had his own cheeky take on the occasion.

"Don't judge us by this press conference. We will be more effective in January," he said, offering a playful assurance that the actual show would be worth the wait!