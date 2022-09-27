News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman To Turn Director With This Film

Salman To Turn Director With This Film

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 27, 2022 09:28 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

It is said Salman Khan has been ghost-directing his films for some time now.

It is rumoured that he not only sits on all the editing of his films, but also directs the director whenever he thinks there is a need to.

It is time now for Salman to officially turn director.

 

If sources close to Salman are to be believed, he will be taking over the directorial reins officially in Dabangg 4.

"Salman wanted Prabhudheva, who directed the third part of the Dabangg franchise, to direct Part 4. But Prabhudheva is no longer keen on direction in Bollywood. He wants to focus on acting in the south. Salman will direct Part 4," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

SUBHASH K JHA
