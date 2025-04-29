Salman Sizzles In Shirtless Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

He may be turning 60 this year but Salman Khan is still a poster boy for thirst trap pictures.

The actor recently posted pictures of himself in a swimming pool, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman posted the lyrics of his Andaz Apna Apna song: 'Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

1994's Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres last Friday, and is a great reminder of Salman's fantastic comic timing, which, unfortunately, we haven't seen in a while.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff