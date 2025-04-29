HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Salman Sizzles In Shirtless Pictures

Salman Sizzles In Shirtless Pictures

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 11:38 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

He may be turning 60 this year but Salman Khan is still a poster boy for thirst trap pictures.

The actor recently posted pictures of himself in a swimming pool, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman posted the lyrics of his Andaz Apna Apna song: 'Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

1994's Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres last Friday, and is a great reminder of Salman's fantastic comic timing, which, unfortunately, we haven't seen in a while.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meet The Jewel Thieves of Bollywood
Meet The Jewel Thieves of Bollywood
'I Have Lived In My Father's Shadow'
'I Have Lived In My Father's Shadow'
Will She Be Bollywood's Next Big Star?
Will She Be Bollywood's Next Big Star?
Rakul Is Still 'Weekending In Her Head'
Rakul Is Still 'Weekending In Her Head'
Box Office: Ground Zero Sees Low Collections
Box Office: Ground Zero Sees Low Collections

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

webstory image 3

From The Valley To Your Plate: 10 Kashmiri Favourites

VIDEOS

Rattled Pak 'scared' of retaliatory attack from India, cites 'clear possibility' of military action3:04

Rattled Pak 'scared' of retaliatory attack from India,...

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night3:18

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:28

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD