Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday in Mumbai.
In a clip shared by the actor on Instagram, he was seen performing aarti, preceded by his mother Salma Khan and father, Salim Khan.
The clip begins with a glimpse of a beautiful idol of Ganpati, decorated with flowers.
Salma Khan performs the aarti, followed by Salim Khan.
Salman performs the aarti next.
The clip haS a Ganapati song playing in the background.
The rest of the family perform the aarti next, including Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, with their children, Ahil and Ayat Sharma.
Alvira Agnihotri.
Alizeh Agnihotri.
Atul Agnihotri.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, Riaan and Rahyl, also participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Salman and his family.
