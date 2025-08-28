HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi

Source: ANI
August 28, 2025 10:45 IST

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

In a clip shared by the actor on Instagram, he was seen performing aarti, preceded by his mother Salma Khan and father, Salim Khan.

The clip begins with a glimpse of a beautiful idol of Ganpati, decorated with flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salma Khan performs the aarti, followed by Salim Khan.

Salman performs the aarti next.

The clip haS a Ganapati song playing in the background.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The rest of the family perform the aarti next, including Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, with their children, Ahil and Ayat Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Alvira Agnihotri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Atul Agnihotri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, Riaan and Rahyl, also participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Salman and his family.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

