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Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Trailer To Release On Nov 6

By SUBHASH K JHA November 05, 2026 13:55 IST 1 Minute Read
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At the trailer launch, Salman will announce the film's release date -- either November 20 or December 4.

Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Key Points

  • Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the June 15-16, 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with Salman Khan portraying Colonel Santosh Babu.
  • The trailer has an exceptionally long runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds and has received a UA 16+ certificate.
 

The trailer for Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is to release on Friday, November 6.

The movie depicts the June 15-16, 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with Salman portraying Colonel Santosh Babu.

Film's Inspiration

Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was originally titled Battle of Galwan.

Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, led Indian troops during the intense border confrontation.

The film also features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

Release Date

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Maatrubhumi

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Maatrubhumi.

At the trailer launch, Salman will announce the film's release date -- either November 20 or December 4.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Salman KhanMaatrubhumiSantosh BabuMay War RestChitrangda Singh

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