Salman Wants A Border 2 For Battle Of Galwan

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Battle Of Galwan.

Salman Khan has added a patriotic song in his war film, Battle Of Galwan.

The song has been commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The film will release on the Independence Day weekend.

Salman Khan is going all out to ensure that his coming war film Battle Of Galwan turns out to be another success in the genre after Border 2.

In the bid to raise the emotional content of the product, Salman has asked Director Apoorva Lakhia to shoot a patriotic song, paying homage to the real-life soldiers on whom the film is based.

"They shot the song overnight. Salman wanted the song for the end-credits paying a homage to all the martyrs who featured in the film. Director Apoorva Lakhia, who was on a short break, had to rush back and shoot the song," an informed source tells Subhash K Jha.

The song is filmed on Salman, with the names and pictures of the martyred soldiers flashing on the screen.

Battle Of Galwan song written by a Bigg Boss connection

The song, written and sung by Ayaan Lall, who is actress Kunicka Lall's son.

Kunicka had appeared in Bigg Boss 19, and had found a supporter in the show's host, Salman Khan.

Ayaan Lall played a small sole in Salman's Sikandar.

The request for this homage has come from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh himself.

