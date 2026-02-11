HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Salman Wants A Border 2 For Battle Of Galwan

Salman Wants A Border 2 For Battle Of Galwan

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 10:45 IST

x

'Salman Khan wanted the song for the end-credits paying a homage to all the martyrs who featured in Battle Of Galwan.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Battle Of Galwan.

Key Points

  • Salman Khan has added a patriotic song in his war film, Battle Of Galwan.
  • The song has been commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
  • The film will release on the Independence Day weekend.

Salman Khan is going all out to ensure that his coming war film Battle Of Galwan turns out to be another success in the genre after Border 2.

In the bid to raise the emotional content of the product, Salman has asked Director Apoorva Lakhia to shoot a patriotic song, paying homage to the real-life soldiers on whom the film is based.

"They shot the song overnight. Salman wanted the song for the end-credits paying a homage to all the martyrs who featured in the film. Director Apoorva Lakhia, who was on a short break, had to rush back and shoot the song," an informed source tells Subhash K Jha.

The song is filmed on Salman, with the names and pictures of the martyred soldiers flashing on the screen.

Battle Of Galwan song written by a Bigg Boss connection

The song, written and sung by Ayaan Lall, who is actress Kunicka Lall's son.

Kunicka had appeared in Bigg Boss 19, and had found a supporter in the show's host, Salman Khan.

Ayaan Lall played a small sole in Salman's Sikandar.

The request for this homage has come from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh himself.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Remember Galwan Martyrs
Remember Galwan Martyrs
How the army taught the Chinese a lesson
How the army taught the Chinese a lesson
How Bihar Regiment's bravery at Galwan stunned China
How Bihar Regiment's bravery at Galwan stunned China
'An honourable army doesn't fight with stones, spikes'
'An honourable army doesn't fight with stones, spikes'
Chinese brutally attacked Indian troops
Chinese brutally attacked Indian troops

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Sonia Gandhi's Residence at 10, Janpath0:26

Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Sonia Gandhi's Residence at 10,...

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi1:36

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi

Celina Jaitly leaves from Delhi High Court after hearing on her brother's detention matter0:50

Celina Jaitly leaves from Delhi High Court after hearing...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO