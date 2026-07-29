Salman Khan Steps In To Help Assam Flood Victims

Salman Khan has joined relief efforts in flood-ravaged Assam, launching a multi-phase initiative through his charitable organisation Being Human and his fan club in the state to provide food, medicines and other essentials to affected families.

IMAGE: A girl carries her dog while wading through floodwaters in Sivasagar, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Salman Khan, through his Being Human organisation and Assam fan club, has launched a multi-phase relief initiative for flood victims in Assam.

The initial phase focuses on distributing ready-to-eat food, drinking water, sanitary pads, and mosquito coils in severely affected areas like Sivasagar.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive relief package, including Rs 9 lakh for deceased victims' kin and Rs 15,000 cash assistance for severely affected families.

As Assam struggles to recover from one of its most devastating spells of flooding in recent years, movie superstar Salman Khan has stepped forward to provide on-ground assistance to people affected by the disaster.

Khan has teamed up with members of the Salman Khan Fan Club Assam and his charitable organisation Being Human to roll out a relief campaign in phases, beginning with the distribution of ready-to-eat food and essential supplies in some of the worst-affected areas.

The actor has reportedly been coordinating with members of his fan club in Assam even as he remains in Mumbai for the shooting of Director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film.

Food and essentials reach flood-hit families

IMAGE: People and vehicles wade through floodwaters on the Jorhat-Sivasagar National Highway near Titabor. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first phase of the relief operation has focused on immediate requirements of people displaced or affected by the floods.

In Sivasagar, among the districts severely affected by the latest wave of floods, volunteers have been distributing ready-to-eat food packets containing biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese and jam.

Drinking water, water-purification tablets, sanitary pads and mosquito coils are also being supplied as part of the relief effort.

The initiative is expected to move beyond emergency food assistance in subsequent phases. Plans include distribution of ration kits and medicines, followed by support for reconstruction of schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.

The phased approach is aimed at addressing both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term rehabilitation as floodwaters recede and affected communities begin rebuilding their lives.

Bollywood voices rally behind Assam

IMAGE: An aerial view of vast stretches of flooded areas with houses and villages submerged in Sivasagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman Khan's initiative comes as several personalities from the film industry have drawn attention to the devastation in Assam and appealed for public support.

Bhumi Pednekkar recently made an appeal on social media asking people to support relief efforts and amplify the plight of flood-affected communities. She said entire villages had been devastated and urged people across the country to come forward to help.

Adil Hussain and singer Papon are among personalities who have spoken about the disaster and relief efforts.

While celebrity appeals have helped draw wider attention to the humanitarian crisis, Salman Khan's initiative has moved into direct distribution of relief materials through volunteers on the ground.

Assam reels under devastating floods

IMAGE: Children use a boat near a residential complex in a flood-affected area in Sivasagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam has been battling a severe spell of flooding following relentless monsoon rains, with the situation deteriorating sharply in the second half of July.

Upper Assam bore much of the brunt of the latest wave, with Sivasagar and adjoining areas witnessing extensive inundation and displacement. Homes, roads, agricultural fields and other infrastructure have been damaged across affected areas.

The disaster has forced thousands of families from their homes, with many taking shelter in relief camps or temporary accommodation.

3.32 lakh people still affected

IMAGE: People move to safer places carrying their belongings in Sivasagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The flood situation showed signs of improvement on July 28, with the number of affected people declining to around 3.32 lakh as water levels receded in several areas.

The death toll rose to 75 with the recovery of seven more bodies in Sivasagar district on Tuesday, while eight persons were reported missing, according to official figures.

Despite the improvement, seven districts continued to remain affected by the floods.

Around 71,223 displaced people were staying in 215 relief camps, while another 1,690 relief distribution centres remained operational as authorities continued providing assistance to affected communities.

A five-member central team visited Sivasagar, one of the worst-affected districts, to assess the damage caused by the floods in Upper Assam.

With floodwaters gradually receding, the challenge is now shifting from rescue and immediate relief to rehabilitation, restoring damaged homes and infrastructure, ensuring access to safe drinking water and healthcare, and helping tens of thousands of affected families return to normal life.

Against this backdrop, assistance from organisations, volunteers and public figures such as Salman Khan is adding to the wider relief effort as Assam begins the difficult task of recovering from the disaster.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive relief package for families affected by the floods on Tuesday.

The next of kin of each deceased victim will receive a total of Rs 9 lakh, comprising Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia assistance -- with the mandatory post-mortem requirement waived -- and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund.

More than one lakh severely flood-affected families will also receive Rs 15,000 in cash assistance. In addition, students from the worst-hit districts will receive book grants from August 1, ranging from Rs 1,000 for higher secondary students to Rs 5,000 for postgraduate students.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff