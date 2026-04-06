What Makes Salman Khan Happy

Salman Khan's latest Instagram post features his pet dog and showcases his love for animals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/ Instagram

Key Points Salman Khan's recent Instagram post with his pet dog highlights his affection for animals.

The actor's post garnered significant attention, reflecting the emotional connection people have with their pets.

Salman Khan has a long history of owning and caring for dogs, including Myson and Myjaan, who were considered part of his family.

Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi, starring Chitrangada Singh, is scheduled for release on May 15.

Salman Khan brightened Monday by sharing a series of photographs with his pet dog on Instagram, describing the animal as a source of 'happiness'.

The actor looks truly happy with his pet, captioning the pictures with 'My Sukh'. In just 10 hours of the post, Salman got 2.4 million likes!

Salman has previously spoken about his fondness for his pet dogs. Over the years, he has owned and cared for several dogs, including Myson and Myjaan, both of whom were often referenced in interviews and informal interactions.

They were affectionate Bull Mastiffs, who passed away within the same year, 2009, and was a tough period for the actor.

Several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, have posted photographs with their dogs on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie

Salman will be seen next in Maatrubhumi, set to release on May 15.

Co-starring Chitrangda Singh, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame.

It was formerly titled Battle of Galwan and revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff