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Salman Khan Launches YouTube Channel

By SUBHASH K JHA October 10, 2026 11:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Reflecting his immense popularity, the channel crossed 14,000 subscribers within just one hour of its announcement.

Salman Sir Ki Class

IMAGE: Salman kAN's first preview video, Salman Sir Ki Class: Body Parts Teacher bhi main, student bhi main. All photographs: Kind courtesy Screengarb/@BeingTheSalmanKhan/Youtube
 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched a YouTube channel, Being The Salman Khan.

The actor announced his new digital venture on Friday, October 9, inviting his massive fanbase to follow him on a fresh platform.

Sharing the channel's link, Salman wrote, 'Shuru se shuru karte hain... mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega (Let's start from the beginning... my official YouTube channel. You'll find everything here, from A to Z).'

Key Points

  • Salman Khan launched his official YouTube channel, Being The Salman Khan, on October 9.
  • The channel debuted with ten YouTube Shorts featuring two versions of Salman Khan.
  • The videos show an acting coach teaching a novice student his signature mannerisms, body language and dialogue delivery.
  • The channel crossed 14,000 subscribers within an hour of its announcement.

Salman Sir Ki Class

Salman Khan YouTube Channel Launch

Unlike standard celebrity channels focusing purely on vlogs or behind-the-scenes movie clips, this channel uses a playful, unique format centered around his signature screen presence.

Being The Salman Khan Channel

The channel went live with ten YouTube Shorts.

The videos feature two versions of Salman Khan -- one playing an acting and personality coach, and the other playing a novice student.

The 'coach' character teaches the student how to master the actor's famous body language, mannerisms, and dialogue delivery.

Salman Sir Ki Class

Salman Khan Crosses 14,000 Subscribers

Reflecting his immense popularity, the channel crossed 14,000 subscribers within just one hour of its announcement.

While Salman previously launched a production-centric channel called Salman Khan Films Music in 2020, this new space is focused directly on his personal brand, acting legacy, and creative journey.

The launch comes while the actor is busy hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 20.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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