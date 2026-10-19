'Salman Khan Is The Main Target, Not Tiger'

'This incident will send a wave of fear through the entire Bollywood community.'

IMAGE: A dazed Tiger Shroff at his home after Sunday's shooting incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Tiger and Jackie Shroff are very close to Salman Khan, so Tiger has been targeted. These incidents are aimed at a particular person, and that is Salman Khan.'

'Around Rs 70 crore, 80 crore is riding on Tiger Shroff.'

'If he had a film releasing immediately, it would have been affected.'

Tiger Shroff had a narrow escape when gunmen fired at his BMW car in Juhu, north west Mumbai, on October 18

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff confirmed that his son was safe.

Trade guru Girish Wankhede looks at the bigger picture and tells Patcy N/Rediff, "This particular incident is very dangerous because the idea was not just to scare him but to kill him."

Why do you think this shooting happened?

It is purely to scare the film fraternity because the Bishnoi gang is getting a lot of press coverage as well as a foothold in Bollywood.

This is a particular gang that worships the black buck, so they have already targeted Salman Khan. They threatened him, followed by the death of Baba Siddique and then the firing at Rohit Shetty's home.

This particular incident is very dangerous because the idea was not just to scare Tiger but to kill him.

It's also very strange because in the past, they have not tried to kill anyone; they were just attacks to scare.

When you fire bullets at a house, like Rohit Shetty's home or Salman Khan's home, there is less risk of someone getting hurt.

But when you fire bullets at a car, there is a high chance that the person inside could get hurt.

The situation reminds us of how the underworld had a grip on Mumbai in the 1990s.

The reason behind the gang's hostility towards Salman Khan is his involvement in the black buck case. Bishnoi has said that if Salman publicly apologises, he will spare him.

But the matter is still before the court. The people associated with Salman Khan will not be spared, according to the voice note.

Tiger Shroff was launched by Sajid Nadiadwala at Salman Khan's insistence. Everybody knows Tiger is Salman's protege.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff at his residence after the shooting incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Is the Bishnoi gang targeting Tiger because he is close to Salman Khan?

Yes. Baba Siddique was very close to Salman Khan; he supported Salman in his non-film-related matters. That's why he was eliminated.

Tiger and Jackie Shroff are very close to Salman Khan, so Tiger has been targeted.

These incidents are aimed at a particular person, and that is Salman Khan.

There is a voice note circulating on social media. If the film industry is threatened by goons who are sitting somewhere else -- one in Gujarat and the other in the US, and both have uploaded their voice notes -- such tactics to challenge and scare the film fraternity are a serious concern.

The administration must treat this as priority because it sends the wrong message.

Tiger is a favourite among youngsters, the authorities are responsible for ensuring security.

He was coming out of a birthday celebration, but there was not a single police officer nearby.

Tiger escaped, although he suffered some abrasions. His driver was injured.

How much money is riding on Tiger's films?

He just wrapped up a film that is currently untitled. It is produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.

The other film he has completed is Dharma Productions' Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Both films are complete, and both are in the range of Rs 30 crore, Rs 35 crore (Rs 300 million, Rs 335 million) each.

So around Rs 70 crore, Rs 80 crore (Rs 700 million, Rs 800 million) is riding on Tiger Shroff now. There is no major news on any other project. But he is a big star, so there may be some films in the pipeline.

After this attack, stars who usually go all out to promote their films with the public may become cautious.

Actors visit cities, malls and other places to promote their films. This incident could send the wrong message to stars and make them avoid public appearances. That would be a major setback for film promotions.

The situation is very worrying. A major star has been attacked in broad daylight.

The police may catch the culprits in a day or two, but this incident will send a wave of fear through the entire Bollywood community.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Will this incident affect the release of Tiger's films?

No. Post-production takes two to three months. By then, the news will have died down. So it will not affect the releases. If he had a film releasing immediately, it would have been affected.

Will filmmakers now think twice before casting Tiger? They may feel this incident could affect their film sets.

No, no. They know Tiger was not the main target. The attack was due to the gang's animosity towards Salman Khan.

It was a threat meant to convey a message to Salman Khan. Salman is the main target; they want to scare those who are close to him.