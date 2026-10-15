Salman Khan: 'If You Want To Make A Comedy On My Life...'

'... then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional, tragic love story, it would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali.'

'If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya, and if you want to make an action kind of love story, then Kabir Khan.'

'All the things have happened in my life.'

IMAGE: Karan Johar and Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan 9.

Key Points Karan Johar returns in his final season of Koffee With Karan, and his guest for the premiere episode is Salman Khan.

When Karan reminded Salman about their first meeting at the latter's home, Salman made a spooky revelation about how he always felt the presence of another person in his room.

'My biopic will never be made. My life will go to my grave,' Salman says.

After 22 years and 161 episodes across eight seasons, Karan Johar returns for the final season of his celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan.

To have the reticent Salman Khan as the first guest was certainly exciting. When Bhai appeared as a guest twice before and maintained that he was a virgin, the episodes went viral. But this season felt different. Perhaps because Karan kept mentioning that this will be Koffee's last season.

Like it or not, Karan has been the most annoying yet entertaining host, who can provoke the juiciest gossip while encouraging his guests to say some of the meanest things about their co-stars and exes, with zero filters.

At the same time, that couch, also known as the 'manifestation couch' has been the place where celebrities confessed their craziest crushes and deepest desires, and some of them even came true.

Imagine having to miss all that! And all the drama the show once offered.

Every season, there would so much curiosity about what the Koffee hamper contains.

Memories with Karan and Salman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan and Salman dived right into their memories together.

The director spoke with an unscripted warmth as he fondly reminisced about every detail of the 12-day shoot with Salman in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman, who was shooting for KKHH simultaneously along with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Biwi No I with David Dhawan, spoke about the filming experience without any awkwardness.

When KJo mentioned that he has no partner, Salman quickly corrected him, saying that it was his choice and that he is blessed with two children, for which Karan should feel grateful.

Though Salman avoided the topic of virginity -- the topic now feels cringe to him -- he confessed that he would like to be a father someday.

The clarity with which Salman spoke to Karan about life, parenting and relationships, he can easily become a life coach. And yes, Salman also joked that he wished someday, he could follow his own advice.

Unlike previous seasons where KJo would be on an adrenaline rush, pushing his guests to talk more, reveal more secrets, this time, KJo seemed more relaxed and allowed the guest to have the last word.

When Karan reminded Salman about their first meeting at the latter's home, Salman made a spooky revelation about how he always felt the presence of another person in his room.

'I stayed there with somebody who I've never seen. I've only heard that person. Only felt their presence behind my back,' Salman shared.

'Every time I came out, the lights used to go on and off. The cupboards used to open up. The music used to come on. When I'd be in the bathroom, I would feel somebody outside, fidgeting with the cupboard and opening it.

'Every time I put on some music, I could feel it right behind me. And I would say, 'What music would you like to hear?' And I used to just press any button, and used to walk out,' Salman laughed while recounting his eerie experience.

When Karan applauded Salman for his fitness and taking a stand against paparazzi and trolls, who violate privacy and post pictures without seeking consent, the latter went on to share how shooting for Sultan had taken a toll on his body.

'My head was broken; some hernia stuff was there. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from Sultan. Knee and back, the trigeminal neuralgia and then the aneurysm,' Salman told Karan.

His fitness secret at 61? 'I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing,' said Salman.

How did Salman perform in the Rapid Fire round?

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor with Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan 9.

For the Rapid Fire round, KJo hacked the format by inviting another celebrity guest to play the host. And for the first time, Karan also participated in the Rapid Fire, competing with Salman for the hamper.

Karisma Kapoor was invited to the show, as she's done 13 films with Salman and shares a beautiful bond with him.

When asked to pick between Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Salman explained how both actors had performed exceptionally well and that he wasn't able to choose between them.

SK didn't dodge questions but remained diplomatic, explaining his answers in some detail.

It may not have been the most entertaining or anticipated episode we were waiting for. But it was certainly one of the safest yet satisfying interviews in a long time, where Karan Johar not only owned his mistakes from the past seasons but reflected on his line of questioning, calling it cringe content.

Between Sooraj Barjatya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, David Dhawan, and Kabir Khan who would Salman like to direct his biopic?

Salman had the most diplomatic answer: 'If you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional, tragic love story, it would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya, and if you want to make an action kind of love story, then Kabir Khan. All the things have happened in my life.'

And then he said in his inimitable style: 'My biopic will never be made. My life will go to my grave.'

Also, 'My last film is not happening (yet).'

When it was Karan's turn to rank his favourite and most entertaining guest on the show, KJo expectedly went with Shah Rukh Khan.

No points for guessing who took home the hamper!

Which love story describes Salman Khan best?

The interest in Salman Khan's love life refuses to die down.

Karisma asked him to pick a movie title that best describes his romantic life, and the options were: Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Lucky: No Time For Love, Sanam Bewafa and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Salman went through the titles, but claimed that none of them truly fit him.

He chose instead: Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Trust Salman to always be entertaining, whether it is in a film or on a couch!

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan steam streams on JioHotstar and The Peacock Hub at 7 pm IST.

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