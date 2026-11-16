Salman Khan Gifts Expensive Watches To Maatrubhumi Team

20-25 watches were distributed, with each watch costing between Rs 2 lakh to 4 lakh.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Chitrangda Singh and Tanya Desai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Desai/Instagram

Key Points Salman Khan hosted a party for the team of his film Maatrubhumi at his farmhouse.

He surprised the team by gifting high-end luxury watches as a token of appreciation.

The men got Longines and Tag Heuer watches and the women got Rado watches.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Chitrangda Singh, Vipin Bhardwaj and Director Apoorva Lakhia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vipin Bhardwaj/Instagram

Last week, Salman Khan invited the cast and crew of his film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, for an evening of partying and entertainment.

"The real surprise came at the end of the evening when Salman gifted high-end luxury watches to the cast and crew," a member of the team informs Subhash K Jha.

"The men got Longines and Tag Heuer watches and the women got Rado. He gifted 20-25 watches, costing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each."

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankur Bhatia/Instagram

Maatrubhumi has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia (Shootout At Lokhandwala, Zanjeer) and will release on December 4. Watch the trailer here.

A Token of Appreciation

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Chitrangda Singh and Dialogue writer Chintan Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chintan Shah/Instagram

"Salman said it was a token of appreciation for all the hard work that has gone into Maatrubhumi," the source says.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff