Home  » Movies » Family, Friends Visit Salim Khan In Hospital

Family, Friends Visit Salim Khan In Hospital


2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 18, 2026 10:40 IST

'Salim Khan is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.'

Key Points

  • Salim Khan was hospitalised on February 17.
  • The 90-year-old is stable but under close observation.
  • Salim Khan's family and friends have been visiting him in hospital.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Family members of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in northwest Mumbai, after he was admitted on Tuesday.

In visuals from the hospital, his family, including Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, sons Salman and Arbaaz Khan, daughter-in-law Shhura Khan, and daughters Alvira and Arpita arrived to check on his health condition. Helen was also captured arriving at the hospital.

Salman was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address media personnel gathered outside.

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Arbaaz Khan.

Watch: Arbaaz arrives with his wife Sshura

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan drives in.

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Alvira Agnihotri arrives with her daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Arpita Khan.

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan.

 

 

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Apart from family, friends from the industry, like Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar were also snapped at the hospital.

Watch: Iulia Vantur arrives

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Watch: Zeeshan Baba Siddique rushes in

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Health update on Salim Khan 

As per a statement issued by Dr Jalil Parkar, Lilavati Hospital, 'Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.'

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
