Salman Khan Attends Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception

Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Eesha wed Abhishek Kothari and their wedding reception was a star-studded one.

Key Points Notable guests included Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Other film personalities joined the celebrations, including Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sonali Bendre and Rekha.

Sooraj Barjatya, who has made blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! and Hum Saath Saath Hai, hosted a lavish wedding reception for daughter Eesha Barjatya and Abhishek Kothari at Mumbai's J W Marriott hotel. His wife Vineeta Barjatya completes the family picture.

Salman Khan shares a long and close bond with Sooraj Barjatya, having starred in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Aamir Khan was accompanied by son Junaid Khan.

Rani Mukerji.

Vicky Kaushal escorts his father, action director Sham Kaushal.

Sharvari.

Isha Koppikar.

Tabu.

Shruti Seth.

Neena Gupta, who starred in Uunchai.

Rekha.

Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Supriya Pathak with daughter Sanah Kapur.

Deepa and Udit Narayan.

Hema and Sudesh Bhosale.

Avantika and Abhimanyu Dassani, whose mother Bhagyashree starred in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Renuka Shahane, who starred in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Ashutosh Rana.

Sonia Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya.

Sonali Bendre, who starred in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Goldie Behl.

Zenobia and Boman Irani, who starred in Uunchai.

Anju and Anu Malik.

Lalitha and Hariharan.

Paloma Dhillon and Poonam Dhillon. Paloma made her movie debut in Rajshri Productions' Dono, directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

Neelam and Samir Soni.

Siddharth P Malhotra with wife Sapna, his mother, father Prem Kishan.

Rajesh Kumar.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff