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Home  » Movies » Salman Issues Legal Notice To Kaala Hiran Producer

Salman Issues Legal Notice To Kaala Hiran Producer

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 15:18 IST

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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a legal notice to the producers of Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film based on his infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Poster of Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy

IMAGE: The Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy poster.

Key Points

  • Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to Producer Amit Jani, restraining the making and release of the film Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
  • The film is apparently inspired by Salman's 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.
  • The movie was set to explore the investigation, courtroom drama, and Salman's conflict with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
 

Two days after a film was announced on Salman Khan's blackbuck case, Producer Amit Jani has received a legal notice from the superstar, restraining the making and release of the film.

About Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy

Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is inspired by Salman's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

Directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, the movie is said to explore the investigation, the courtroom drama, and Salman's conflict with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The makers were all set to release the teaser trailer on June 20.

However, Salman's legal notice changes the narrative.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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