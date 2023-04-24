Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Pamela Chopra

Three days after their mother Pamela Chopra passed into the ages on April 20, Aditya and Uday Chopra held a prayer meet at their residence.

Even though many film folk visited the Chopra residence on the day 'Pam Aunty' died, they turned up once again to give her the send-off she deserved.

Salman Khan had a busy weekend, thanks to his Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But he makes time for the Chopra family, who made him a part of the blockbuster Tiger franchise.

Katrina Kaif will continue to be a part of the Tiger franchise, and will be seen in the forthcoming third installment.

Her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari made her feature film debut in the Yash Raj production, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Uday Chopra's childhood buddy, Abhishek Bachchan.

Karan Johar.

Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Aamir Khan.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in the YRF blockbuster, Pathaan.

Preity Zinta, who starred in Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara.

Zoya Akhtar.

Kunal Kapoor.

Ketan Desai.

Rakesh Roshan.

Divya Dutta, who considers Adi Chopra a mentor.

Nitin Mukesh with daughter-in-law Rukmini Sahay.

Kapil and Abhay Chopra, whose late father Ravi Chopra was Adi and Uday's first cousin; their late grandfather B R Chopra was Yash Chopra's elder brother.

Chunky Pandey.

Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar.

Luv Ranjan.

Udit Narayan.

