HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » 'Salim Khan Is Doing Quite Well'

'Salim Khan Is Doing Quite Well'

Source: ANI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 17:53 IST

x

Doctor on Salim Khan: 'Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha, which we've tackled.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan arrives at the hospital. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points

  • Salim Khan, 90, was hospiatalised on February 17.
  • Salimsaab has suffered a brain haemorrhage, but is stable now.
  • His family and close friends rushed to the hospital to check on him.

Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage which has been tackled, is on ventilator support as a safeguard and stable, doctors treating him said on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo which scripted films such as Sholay, Deewaar and Don with Javed Akhtar, is in the ICU and recovery might take time.

"His blood pressure was high for which we treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. The ventilator was put as a safeguard so that his situation doesn't get worse. So it is not that he is critical," Dr Jalil Parkar told reporters.

"We did the investigations that were required and today, we have done a small procedure on him, I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well," he added.

Asked whether he suffered a brain haemorrhage, the doctor said, "Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha, which we've tackled. No surgery is required."

Salim Khan's family arrives at the hospital

 

IMAGE: Sohail Khan. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

As concern over Salim Khan's health mounted, his children, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira, and Arpita and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, have been seen outside the hospital along with other well-wishers. Javed Akhtar was also seen coming out of the hospital.

Watch: Malaika Arora arrives at the hospital

Video: Viral Bhayani

What made Salim Khan a legend

Salim Khan, a household name in the 1970s and 1980s, turned 90 last November. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including Sholay, Seeta aur Geeta and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He hoped to make a mark in the industry as an actor but that did not happen. After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed careers.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Javed Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving blockbuster status.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan penned films like Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Family, Friends Visit Salim Khan In Hospital
Family, Friends Visit Salim Khan In Hospital
Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits
Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits
Arpita to Salim Khan: 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy'
Arpita to Salim Khan: 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy'
'Salman Has A Soft Corner For His Dad'
'Salman Has A Soft Corner For His Dad'
The Big Fight: How Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema
The Big Fight: How Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI Summit In Delhi2:37

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI...

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score in JEE Mains Result 20260:45

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO