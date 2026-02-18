'Salim Khan Is Doing Quite Well'

Doctor on Salim Khan: 'Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha, which we've tackled.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan arrives at the hospital. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Salim Khan, 90, was hospiatalised on February 17.

Salimsaab has suffered a brain haemorrhage, but is stable now.

His family and close friends rushed to the hospital to check on him.

Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage which has been tackled, is on ventilator support as a safeguard and stable, doctors treating him said on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo which scripted films such as Sholay, Deewaar and Don with Javed Akhtar, is in the ICU and recovery might take time.

"His blood pressure was high for which we treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. The ventilator was put as a safeguard so that his situation doesn't get worse. So it is not that he is critical," Dr Jalil Parkar told reporters.

"We did the investigations that were required and today, we have done a small procedure on him, I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well," he added.

Asked whether he suffered a brain haemorrhage, the doctor said, "Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha, which we've tackled. No surgery is required."

Salim Khan's family arrives at the hospital

IMAGE: Sohail Khan. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

As concern over Salim Khan's health mounted, his children, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira, and Arpita and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, have been seen outside the hospital along with other well-wishers. Javed Akhtar was also seen coming out of the hospital.

Watch: Malaika Arora arrives at the hospital

Video: Viral Bhayani

What made Salim Khan a legend

Salim Khan, a household name in the 1970s and 1980s, turned 90 last November. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including Sholay, Seeta aur Geeta and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He hoped to make a mark in the industry as an actor but that did not happen. After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed careers.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Javed Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving blockbuster status.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan penned films like Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff