Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits

The reasons for Salim Khan's hospitalisation have not been revealed yet.

Key Points Salim Khan turned 90 last November.

He has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, which is close to his home.

Salim's children Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived at the hospital.

Movie legend Salim Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

Salman Khan arrives at hospital

Shortly after news of his hospitalisation surfaced, Salim Khan's son Salman Khan was spotted at the hospital.

The actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap.

Watch: Salman Khan arrives at the hospital

Video: Viral Bhayani

Salim's elder daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrives at the hospital.

Watch: Alvira Khan Agnihotri at the hospital

Salman's brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma was also spotted at the hospital.

Salim Khan, who celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, was among the most prominent writers of the film industry.

As part of the screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, Salimsaab co-wrote several landmark films like Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewaar.

The duo have been credited for shaping Amitabh Bachchan's Angry Young Man in his movies.

Photographs: ANI Photo, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff