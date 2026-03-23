Salim Khan's 1st Appearance On Eid After Hospital Stay

Salim Khan, after a recent hospital stay, delighted fans by making a public appearance alongside son Salman Khan to celebrate Eid.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Key Points Movie legend Salim Khan made his first public appearance after being hospitalised, celebrating Eid with his family.

Salim Khan, 90, was discharged from the Lilavati hospital after being admitted to the ICU in February.

Salman Khan continued his tradition of greeting fans from his balcony on Eid, with family members present.

Salim Khan made his first public appearance on Saturday after a recent hospitalisation, as he joined son Salman Khan in greeting fans gathered outside their Galaxy Apartments flat in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid.

The father-son duo, accompanied by younger sons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, daughters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and other family members, waved at the large crowd assembled outside their sea-facing Mumbai residence.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Salman wrote: 'Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you.'

Salim Khan was seen sitting on a wheelchair but his appearance elated fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of him following his discharge from hospital.

Salim Khan's Hospitalisation and Recovery

The 90 year old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed writing duo, had been admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, on February 17 and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard.

He had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors stated that his condition was stable and that he was being closely monitored in the ICU.

'There was no surgery performed,' Dr Jalil Parkar of the hospital told the media. 'Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention.'

Eid Celebrations at Galaxy Apartments

Salman continued his annual Eid tradition of greeting fans from his home, waving and blowing flying kisses from behind bulletproof glass installed following a past firing incident outside the building.

Arpita's children were also present with Salman.

Watch Salim Khan, Salman Khan greet fans for Eid here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

With inputs from ANI.

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff