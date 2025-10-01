HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahaan Panday Signs His Next Movie

October 01, 2025 14:43 IST

IMAGE: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara.

After debuting in a hard-core romantic film, Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday will show off his action avatar in his next.

The yet-untitled film will reportedly be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is scheduled to begin shooting in 2026. It will be produced by Yash Raj Films, reports Mumbai Mirror newspaper.

Zafar's last film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a disaster but the director has helmed several action blockbusters in the past. This will be his fifth collaboration with YRF after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

 

This film is crucial for Ahaan to show that he's not a flash in the pan, and that he's here as a star for good.

It will have a love story at its core, surrounded by intense action and emotional drama. Ahaan will reportedly explore a rugged character here.

The female lead is yet to be finalised.

Saiyaara, as we all know, was a surprise blockbuster, earning over Rs 570 crore (Rs 5.7 billion) at the worldwide box office.

