Home  » Movies » 'I'm Scared Of What's Next, Scared I Won't Be Enough'

'I'm Scared Of What's Next, Scared I Won't Be Enough'

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 07, 2025 15:15 IST

'If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you'd forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone -- then maybe that's what I'm here for.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

The Saiyaara wave refuses to ebb.

The actors, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, have turned stars and have remained elusive to the media, keeping up the mystery.

But they remain grateful for the love, and have penned a thank you note to the audience.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don't know you. But I know that I love you,' Aneet writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'All this love you've been so generous to give me, it's sitting heavy in my chest, and I don't know what to do except give it back.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'I'm scared of what's next, scared I won't be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I'll put it out there.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you'd forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone -- then maybe that's what I'm here for.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'And I'll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I've got. Because I love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram

'Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi -- ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi,' Ahaan writes.

'I don't know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I'll feel it forever and ever and ever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram

'I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet. The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn't do it, we all have that child in us.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram

'I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

