Saiyaara's Aneet Padda Wins Big At ZEE Cine Awards

The 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards 2026 took place over the weekend at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Key Points Zee Cine Awards was held at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Aneet Padda won three awards while her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday won one.

Vicky Kaushal won the Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male) award for Chhaava.

It was a big night for Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda, as she took home multiple awards, including Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female), Best Debut (Female) and the Glow And Lovely Face Special Award.

Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor (Female) Jury for Tere Ishk Mein.

Shubhangi Dutt won the Outstanding Performance for Social Impact Award for Tanvi: The Great, and got a letter of praise from its director, Anupam Kher.

'Dearest Shubhangi ! Congratulations on winning the #OutstandingPerformance for Social Impact Award at the #ZeeCineAwards! I have always told you hard work NEVER goes waste. It may take its own sweet time, it may test your patience, it may demand tears and resilience… but it always pays back. And today, it is paying back in the most beautiful way,' Anupam Kher wrote.

'Your dedication, your sincerity, and the quiet strength you brought to your performance as TANVI have touched hearts. This award is not just a trophy! It is recognition of your honesty as an actor and your impact as a human being.

'The entire unit of #TanviTheGreat is bursting with pride. We saw the effort behind the scenes. We saw the discipline. We saw the belief. And now the world is seeing it too. Keep rocking. Keep growing. Keep shining. This is just the beginning.

'With immense pride and affection. Jai Ho! Anupam.'

Ananya Pandya won the Best Supporting Actress for Kesari Chapter 2.

Vicky Kaushal won the Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male) award for Chhaava.

Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor (Male) Jury award for the courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2.

Varun Dhawan won the Best Actor In A Comic Role award for his romcom, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Ahaan Panday won the Best Debut (Male) award for Saiyaara.

Sachet and Parampara won the Best Music award, and wrote gratefully, 'Thank you @zeecineawards for the #BestMusic Award for #Humsafar #Saiyaara Truly was an amazing experience for us working with @yrf @mohitsuri Sir!Aditya Chopra Sir @sumanaghoshs and the whole team of #Saiyaara and Yashraj Films.

'Thank you to our amazing and hardworking team @mixedbyaftab @nikhilswapnil @swapnil_tare_ @vaibhavpani @mellowmellow who gave their all to this song and album. The supremely cooperative and a great human being @yash_anand for being there with us all. Saiyaara will always hold special place because it is magically penned and thought by The @irshadkamilofficial ! The one who feels it alll, knows it all, gives it all.

'And the most above all of us, Thank you all listeners, audience and all our fans who heard our creations and loved them. Thank you for your love Kudos to our styling Team for creating this Magical Look for us with such perfection!! Thank you guys you all are the best of the best!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com