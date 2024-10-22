Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila

It was a rare treat to see Sharmila Tagore and her children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi at the premiere of her Bengali film Puratawn (The Ancient) at the ongoing MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai.

Sharmila Tagore returns to Bengali cinema after 15 years.

Her last Bengali film, Antaheen was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and had released in 2009.

Sharmila's daughter Saba Pataudi accompanies her.

In an interview, Sharmila had once told us that she didn't really miss this world when she was away.

'But when you face the camera, you realise how wonderful this world is too.'

Sharmila with Saba, Soha and Saif Ali Khan and her son-in-law, Kunal Kemmu.

Anya Singh, who played Chitti in the recent blockbuster Stree 2, joins the family.

Rituparna Sengupta plays Sharmila's daughter in the film.

Rituparna with Puratawn Director Suman Ghosh.

In the film, Sharmila portrays a woman grappling with memory loss, and how her daughter helps her face reality.

Indraneil Sengupta, right, plays Rituparna's husband in the film.

Shahana Goswami.

Manoj Bajpayee had played Sharmila's son in the heart-warming film, Gulmohar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com