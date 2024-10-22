News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila

Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: October 22, 2024 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a rare treat to see Sharmila Tagore and her children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi at the premiere of her Bengali film Puratawn (The Ancient) at the ongoing MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai.

Sharmila Tagore returns to Bengali cinema after 15 years.

Her last Bengali film, Antaheen was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and had released in 2009.

 

Sharmila's daughter Saba Pataudi accompanies her.

In an interview, Sharmila had once told us that she didn't really miss this world when she was away.

'But when you face the camera, you realise how wonderful this world is too.'

 

Sharmila with Saba, Soha and Saif Ali Khan and her son-in-law, Kunal Kemmu.

Anya Singh, who played Chitti in the recent blockbuster Stree 2, joins the family.

 

Rituparna Sengupta plays Sharmila's daughter in the film.

 

Rituparna with Puratawn Director Suman Ghosh.

In the film, Sharmila portrays a woman grappling with memory loss, and how her daughter helps her face reality.

 

Indraneil Sengupta, right, plays Rituparna's husband in the film.

 

Shahana Goswami.

 

Manoj Bajpayee had played Sharmila's son in the heart-warming film, Gulmohar. 

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'It's not that one wants to do films'
'It's not that one wants to do films'
'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'
'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'
Birthday Special: Sharmila Tagore's Top 10 Movies
Birthday Special: Sharmila Tagore's Top 10 Movies
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
FPI selling tops $10 bn in Oct amid China shift
FPI selling tops $10 bn in Oct amid China shift
Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'
Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

More like this

Sharmila Tagore: I didn't want the glamour image

Sharmila Tagore: I didn't want the glamour image

Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances