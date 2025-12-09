Saif, Sara, Soha Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 81st

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore rang in her 81st birthday in Delhi.

His children Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan flew in from Mumbai to be with her on her special day.

Soha and Sara gave fans a glimpse of the birthday brunch, with the pictures suggesting the family spent the day enjoying plenty of cake and long, heartfelt, conversations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore cuts the cake with her sister Romila Sen (in white), other family members and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara pens a cute birthday message for her 'Badi Amma'

'Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family/Love you beyond words Badi Amma,' Sara posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

This is how Soha wished her mom on her birthday.

'My amma on her birthday -- missed you Apa @sabapataudi,' Soha wrote, adding loads of pictures from the birthday brunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

A family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif's cute picture with his mum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila's pet gets mischievous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila reads a birthday card from one of her younger grandchildren.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara and Sharmila click a picture against a beautiful Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif with his daughter.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff