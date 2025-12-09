HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Saif, Sara, Soha Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 81st

Saif, Sara, Soha Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 81st

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 11:35 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore rang in her 81st birthday in Delhi.

His children Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan flew in from Mumbai to be with her on her special day.

Soha and Sara gave fans a glimpse of the birthday brunch, with the pictures suggesting the family spent the day enjoying plenty of cake and long, heartfelt, conversations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore cuts the cake with her sister Romila Sen (in white), other family members and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara pens a cute birthday message for her 'Badi Amma'

'Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family/Love you beyond words Badi Amma,' Sara posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

This is how Soha wished her mom on her birthday.

'My amma on her birthday -- missed you Apa @sabapataudi,' Soha wrote, adding loads of pictures from the birthday brunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

A family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif's cute picture with his mum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila's pet gets mischievous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila reads a birthday card from one of her younger grandchildren.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara and Sharmila click a picture against a beautiful Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif with his daughter.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore
Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore
'It's not that one wants to do films'
'It's not that one wants to do films'
Sharmila Tagore: I was an accidental actress
Sharmila Tagore: I was an accidental actress
'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'
'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'
'After Aradhana, People Took Me Seriously'
'After Aradhana, People Took Me Seriously'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look1:04

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living5:09

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet1:00

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO