Saif, Sara, Soha Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 81st

Sharmila Tagore rang in her 81st birthday in Delhi.
His children Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan flew in from Mumbai to be with her on her special day.
Soha and Sara gave fans a glimpse of the birthday brunch, with the pictures suggesting the family spent the day enjoying plenty of cake and long, heartfelt, conversations.
Sharmila Tagore cuts the cake with her sister Romila Sen (in white), other family members and friends.
Sara pens a cute birthday message for her 'Badi Amma'
'Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family/Love you beyond words Badi Amma,' Sara posted.
This is how Soha wished her mom on her birthday.
'My amma on her birthday -- missed you Apa @sabapataudi,' Soha wrote, adding loads of pictures from the birthday brunch.
A family picture.
Saif's cute picture with his mum.
Sharmila's pet gets mischievous.
Sharmila reads a birthday card from one of her younger grandchildren.
Sara and Sharmila click a picture against a beautiful Christmas tree.
Saif with his daughter.
With inputs from ANI
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff