Saif parties with his kids!

Jehangir Ali Khan turned one on February 21, and it was occasion enough for a big celebration for the Kapoors and the Khans.

While proud mama Kareena Kapoor wished her younger son with pictures, his aunt Soha Ali Khan posted a cute dance video.

But the party at home, and on social media, hasn't stopped.

Sara Ali Khan posts lovely pictures of the siblings getting together on the toddler's birthday.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Jeh's birthday celebrations.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and his brood: Sara, Jeh, Taimur and Ibrahim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara, flanked by her brothers, Ibrahim and Jeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jeh gets a little snack.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jeh revels in the attention.

Oh, and do check out his tattoos!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Ibrahim takes a break from assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to spend time with family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara, meanwhile, has wrapped up the shooting of her next film with Vicky Kaushal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram