Saif has not seen Sara's Kedarnath yet

December 07, 2018 12:14 IST

'Saif is just petrified to watch Sara on screen.'

No entity on this earth is as insecure as a parent waiting see a child's career take off.

Who would know this better than Saif Ali Khan who at this very moment is biting his nails about his daughter Sara's debut?

The protective father has not been able to bring himself to see Sara's film yet although there have been innumerable feelers from Director Abhishek Kapoor to do so.

Admitting to this sheepishly, Saif says, "No, I haven't seen Kedarnath yet. But I will very soon."

"He is just petrified to watch Sara on screen. Kareena keeps urging him to watch Kedarnath. But Saif keeps putting it off," a source close to Saif says.

Amrita Singh, Sara's mu, incidentally, has watched parts of the film. We hope Sara's dad gets over his nervousness and anxiety soon enough.