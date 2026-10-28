Vidya Balan-Saif Ali Khan's Film With Inglourious Basterds' Melanie Laurent

Ritesh Batra has commenced principal photography for his new comedy-drama Long Years Ago in Mumbai, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and French actor Melanie Laurent.

IMAGE: Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points Ritesh Batra's new film Long Years Ago, starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Melanie Laurent, has begun principal photography in Mumbai.

The comedy-drama is set in 1991 and explores a family's struggle to voice unsaid emotions.

Saif and Vidya are reuniting after Parineeta for this project.

The Lunchbox Director Ritesh Batra has begun principal photography for Long Years Ago, a comedy-drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and French actor Melanie Laurent.

Set in 1991, the film is being shot in Mumbai and centres on a family forced to confront the things its members have left unsaid.

A Stellar Cast Reunites

IMAGE: Melanie Laurent in Inglourious Basterds.

The project brings Batra together with Saif and Vidya, who are reuniting after the latter's debut film Parineeta in 2005.

Laurent is known for her performances in Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me.

'Ritesh has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. Long Years Ago is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it,' Saif says in a statement.

'I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra's next film. I've been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time,' Vidya notes.

'There's such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can't wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif.'

'I met Ritesh 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival,' Laurent recalled, 'and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it.'

Long Years Ago is a collaborative venture from Adeel Ahmed and Ritesh Batra's film and television outfit, Poetic License, in partnership with Jio Studios and Good Chaos.

Jyoti Deshpande is producing the film on behalf of Jio Studios. Good Chaos team members Mike Goodridge and Teresa Moneo, along with Siddharth Mehra, are serving as executive producers.

Batra earned international recognition with The Lunchbox, which starred Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He subsequently directed international projects including The Sense of an Ending and Our Souls at Night, featuring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff