Saif Ali Khan On Haiwaan: 'This Time, There's No Anari'

'Acting is a competitive business. You compete for your character to be heard. For your point of view to win. You want to be the best in every scene.'

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan on the Haiwaan poster.

Key Points Priyan told me, 'Open your eyes wide and pretend you can't see.'

'A very heroic part. He is out to save a little girl. He is blind, but not helpless.'

'I started my career playing cute and funny parts while Akshay played tougher guys. This time, my character is a tough guy too. It's nice to have grown into that.'

Saif Ali Khan is all set to surprise audiences in Haiwaan, where he plays a blind man for the first time.

The actor says it is one of the most exciting roles of his career and credits director Priyadarshan for making the journey memorable.

In this interview with Subhash K Jha, Saif opens up his challenging role, and says, "In my head, there was a lot of Japanese blind swordsman influences. I think with practice, it became easier."

You play a blind man for the first time in Haiwaan. How exciting is that?

I'm super-excited! It's the best role I've had in ages, if not ever! It's a godsend to get Priyanji at his best.

The way the whole thing has worked out is a gift from the gods and the universe.

'He is blind, but not helpless'

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar on the Haiwaan poster.

How hard was it playing blind?

We just did it! Priyan told me, 'Open your eyes wide and pretend you can't see.'

As simple as that?

This was the simplest and most wonderful piece of direction. I haven't seen the film, so I can't tell you how I've done it.

But I enjoyed trying. It was a fun adventure. We didn't over-think it.

Were you thinking of Naseeruddin Shah in Sparsh?

It's a commercial film, so the trick was to have him quite normal and underplayed. In my head, there was a lot of Japanese blind swordsman influences.

I think with practice, it became easier. But I'm not sure about this! This part with the action and the special abilities he has, was great fun.

A very heroic part. He is out to save a little girl. He is blind, but not helpless.

'This time, there is no Anari... at least I hope not! Both of us have fab parts'

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

What was it like re-uniting with Akshay Kumar after Main Khiladi Tu Anari? Who was the Khiladi and Anari this time?

We did Tashan in-between. It was great fun with Akshay. Priyan is in total control of his set and the actors, so it was a real pleasure to have defined parts and him directing us.

This time, there is no Anari... at least I hope not! Both of us have fab parts.

I started my career playing cute and funny parts while Akshay played tougher guys. This time, my character is a tough guy too. It's nice to have grown into that.

Would you say there is a constant competitiveness between two male costars?

Acting is a competitive business. You compete for your character to be heard. For your point of view to win. You want to be the best in every scene. But it's a healthy thing.

After some few years in the business, you realise everyone has to be fab for the film to be good and then everyone benefits. So you end up respecting co-stars for being good at their job.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff