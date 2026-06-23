Saif Ali Khan: 'My Father Was A Class Apart'

'It is a great honour for me if someone says, 'He is like his father.' But I fear I fall short.'



IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with his father Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi and sister Saba Pataudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Key Points Saif Ali Khan recently unveiled a plaque at Winchester College in honour of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, acknowledging his legendary sporting achievements.

Saif describes his bond with his father as 'very close', highlighting Pataudi's insightful guidance and unwavering support.

Saif expresses no regrets about not pursuing cricket, finding his life and career in acting deeply fulfilling.

IMAGE: 'Tiger' Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore and their children Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan rarely speaks at length about his father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi. But when he does, it is always with pride and admiration.

Recently, the actor, an alumnus at Winchester College in Great Britain, unveiled a plaque there in his father's memory.

In this candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, Saif reflects on his bond with his father and says, "He was always there, always solid. He would quickly understand the problems I discussed with him and give insightful solutions."

You unveiled a plaque at Winchester College in your father's memory. Was that an emotional moment?

No, not emotional, a proud moment.

I know what a legend Tiger was in Winchester. The records were still standing till very recently. He was probably the best all round sportsman they have ever produced.

This recognition was a lovely thing for them to do. He would have been very proud and happy. It was a very elegant ceremony in a very great school.

'He would quickly understand the problems I discussed with him and give insightful solutions'

IMAGE: 'Tiger' Pataudi with Sharmila Tagore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

How close were you to your father?

We were very close. He was always there, always solid. He would quickly understand the problems I discussed with him and give insightful solutions.

He was a class apart as a man and a great father. We adored him.

How much has he influenced the person that you are?

I suppose now, when I'm older, I may be closer to his ideal and his way of doing things -- not really though! It is a great honour for me if someone says, 'He is like his father.' But I fear I fall short. He is my standard and benchmark of a man.

'No regrets at all about not playing cricket'

IMAGE: Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Any regrets for not spending more time with him, and for being the rebel that you were when you were young?

I'm very happy to be able to say I made an effort, and so did he, to go on trips and holidays together.

I wish there had been more. I miss him whenever when there are things to ask his guidance for. We lived in different cities but he was so supportive at so many important moments!

Any regrets about not being a cricketer like your father?

No regrets at all about not playing cricket!

I played a lot in school and have reverence for the game. But my life and world is very rich and satisfying. I wouldn't swap it for anything.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff