Saif Ali Khan: 'Don't Know How It Didn't Kill Me'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan appeared together on Koffee With Karan after 16 years. One of the highlights of the episode was Kareena and Saif revisiting the terrifying night of the attack at their home in January 2025.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points Saif and Kareena revisited the terrifying January 2025 attack at their home.

Karan admitted Kareena's Poo character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is his 'alter ego'; it was inspired from his own personality.

Ibrahim called Kareena the 'coolest stepmother' and thanked her for always being there.

Kareena Kapoor is probably one of the only celebrities who has appeared as a guest on all seasons of Koffee With Karan.

And every time she's sat on that couch, Ms Poo has been brutally honest about her feelings. In fact, there are few celebrities who have always sparkled on the sofa and Kareena is one of them.

For the fourth episode of season 9, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan appeared on the KWK couch after 16 years -- the couple previously appeared together in Season 3.

At the beginning of the show, though Kareena said she is relieved the season is finally getting over, towards the end, she did admit feeling a bit 'emotional' about it.

Honestly, the current season has matured a bit too much, with guests being overtly cautious about what they say or who they might offend.

However, Karan deserves some credit for his ability to get his guests talk about some of the most challenging, and controversial moments of their life and career.

Here are some interesting confessions 'Saifu' and 'K' made on Wednesday night's KWK episode:

1. Kareena doesn't talk after 10 pm

Saif pointed out 'I didn't realise, and she (Kareena) never told me that she doesn't talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed. I didn't know.'

Kareena responded saying 'That's my downtime.'

Saif said he took a long time to figure it out.

'It took me a couple of years to figure out. I was like, why is she not saying anything? Is something wrong? Suddenly, she would go 'hmm'. Go very quiet. I am like, 'Did I do something? Why is she quiet?' And it took me a long time to realise all by myself that she doesn't wanna talk.'

Kareena defended saying she is entertaining only in the morning.

And Saif agreeed. 'In the morning, there's high energy, conversations on the phone. Sometimes I am watching her talk to me and telling me what's happening, and I am waiting for her to take a breath.'

2. Kareena loves gossip, Saif doesn't

Kareena confessed that much as she likes to talk and gossip, Saif isn't interested.

'I am giving him all the goss and he's not listening,' she complained to Karan.

To which Saif said: 'Because if anybody knows Saif Ali Khan, he is not interested in gossip, Kareena.'

According to Saif, 'the bizarre thing about Bebo is that she will have information about people who are not necessarily in the focus of life. Celebrities or whatever. She'll know what's happening in people's management, what's peopling hair and makeup gossip.'

When Saif compared her to Paresh Rawal from Judaai, Kareena said: 'But I'm not interested in other celebrities' lives. I want to know about what's happening behind the scenes.'

3. The awkward, embarrasing sports day incident

Karan and Kareena shared an interesting incident from their children's sports day event at school.

'We were sitting and she got hungry, like she always does. It was breakfast time. So we went outside, entitled as we are, thinking that the chutney sandwiches, the samosas and the coffee are all on the house,' said Karan.

Both of them were surprised and clueless when they were asked to pay up, because they weren't carrying any cash or Gpay.

Luckily, another parent offered to pay for them and Kareena embarrased herself by asking the parent if he would like to click a selfie (in exchange for the payment).

4. Kareena's chilling account of the night Saif was attacked

One of the key highlights of the episode was when Saif and Kareena revisted the brutal knife attack that took place at their residence in January 2025.

Kareena recalled hailing a rickshaw while she was dressed in her shorts and night pyjamas.

'I was in my night T-shirt. Luckily no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road. I was like, 'Ruko! ruko!' It was like a movie scene. I was in my shorts, in my night pyjamas. I didn't have the time to put on my pyjamas. I have run on the road. Nobody knows this. I am saying this for the first time.

'I was literally in my T-shirt that was till here (pointing out the length of the short tee that landed higher than mid-thigh). And running like a mad crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding, holding himself.

'I looked at Saif in the lift and when I saw him, I was like, 'Saif, don't do this.' And the first thing Tim said was, 'Abba, are you going to die?'

'I just looked at Saif, and he just gave me a look saying, 'Take me to the hospital',' Kareena recalled sharing chilling details of the attack.

5. Saif described his injuries

Describing the details of his injuries, Saif said: 'There were cuts on my neck that were quite deep and long. Like jagged cuts, like all over here. I don't know how it didn't kill me.'

'You could not walk,' Kareena reminded him while sharing that Saif was saved by a millimetre.

'It was very close...they had to move the nerves to take out the knife,' Kareena added.

6. Ibrahim's reaction to the attack

Karan recalled how Kareena and Ibrahim were shaken but Saif spoke to him over the phone and had sounded pretty calm.

Saif went on to share how the incident disturbed Ibrahim: 'When I woke up after my operation, they were there. And Ibrahim was very upset. I don't normally see him express himself in that way, but he was in tears and feeling very angry and wanting to defend and catch that fellow.'

7. Poo is Kareena's alter ego

When Saif asked Karan who inspired him to write the character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, he said, 'I think Poo is my alter ego; Poo is me.'

'Karan used to do (enact) everything, and I just copied him in every shot and followed him to a T,' remembered Kareena while adding how Shah Rukh Khan questioned Karan's enactment of Poo.

'At one point, Shah Rukh tapped me and said, "Tu usko karne dega? (Will you let her do it?)"'

Though Kareena was only a year old in the industry when she did the film, she'd apparently told him: 'It's the best scene of my career.'

8. Kareena turned down Race and Kal Ho Naa Ho

According to Karan, Saif was disturbed when Kareena said No to Kal Ho Na Ho. The role eventually went to Preity Zinta.

'I remember how disturbed you were when she said no to Kal Ho Naa Ho because he was really looking forward to working with you,' said Karan.

Saif mentioned that Kareena also refused Race. 'Race was offered to her, which was also a really cool script. But she said, "No, I'm not doing anything right now",' said Saif.

Kareena and Saif met on the sets of Tashan and fell in love. 'But see, destiny had its own plans,' reminded Kareena.

9. The unusual choice of promising young actors

On Season 5, Saif and Shahid Kapoor had appeared together along with Kangana Ranaut when the latter accused Karan for promoting nepotism.

Almost a decade later, when Saif was asked to name the young actors to watch out for, he chose to support Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday.

What was surprising is when KJo played a video of Sara and Ibrahim wishing Saif and Kareena on the show, Sara addressed him as 'father' and not Abba. She said 'Hello father. Hello Kareena'.

Ibrahim told Kareena: 'Bebo, I want you to know you are the coolest stepmother. You've always been there. So, I want to thank you.'

Also, during the phone a celebrity round, Kareena hesitated to call anyone, finally settling for Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak on Karan's insistence.

Saif instead chose to dial Siddharth Malhotra and Kunal Khemmu. Neither of them thought of calling Sara, Amrita, Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt.

Similarly during the game round when both of them were asked to name celebrity couples, the duo quickly named Vicky-Katrina, Virat Anoushka..but Shah Rukh and Gauri featured last on the list.

10. A rather safe, diplomatic rapid fire

From calling John Abraham 'expressionless' to calling out Priyanka Chopra for her accent, both Kareena and Saif have made some rather scathing, sensational comments in the previous seasons.

In comparison, even Karan noted that the couple were rather playing it safe.

In his defence Saif agreed that the 'rapid fire is for young people who are reckless'.

After analysing both their answers, the AI bot decided to give the rapid fire hamper to Saif instead of Kareena.