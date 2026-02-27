HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Sai Pallavi Replaces Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2

Sai Pallavi Replaces Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 15:30 IST

x

'There was never any question of scrapping the role after Deepika's exit.'

Sai Pallavi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sai Pallavi is confirmed to replace Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2.
  • Deepika exited Kalki 2 reportedly due to disagreements over fee and shooting schedule.
  • 'Deepika wanted almost 35 percent more for the sequel than what she got in the first.'

Sai Pallavi is going places.

After playing Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Rama in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana, she will be seen as Junaid Khan's sweetheart in the forthcoming Ek Din.

But there's more.

Sai has been finalised to replace Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2.

A member of the Kalki cast tells Subhash K Jha,"It is Sai (replacing Deepika). There was never any question of scrapping the role after Deepika's exit."

 

Deepika's Exit and Sai Pallavi's Entry

Deepika and the Kalki team had a noisy fallout last year.

Unconfirmed reports stated that Deepika stepped down from that film because she wanted a steep salary of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), an eight-hour work day in order to balance her role as a mother to daughter Dua, and a share in the film's profits.

The insider reveals, "Deepika wanted almost 35 percent more for the sequel than what she got in the first. No actor increases his or her fee in sequels. She exited, and now Sai Pallavi is in."

What Sai Pallavi may play in Kalki 2

Kalki 2 has been directed by Nag Ashwin, and stars Prabhas in the lead.

Deepika had portrayed Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD, a character central to the emotional core of the story.

In that film, Sumathi is pregnant with the unborn Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose birth is prophesied to play a critical role in the mytho‑sci‑fi narrative.

Her involvement in the sequel was expected to be even more prominent.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel
Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi
Kalki Exit: SRK Stands Tall With Deepika
Kalki Exit: SRK Stands Tall With Deepika
Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?
Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?
Kalki 2898 AD Review
Kalki 2898 AD Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border3:04

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand'...

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi excise case4:22

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO