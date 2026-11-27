Sai Pallavi has surprised fans with a dramatic makeover for Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam and the thriller OM: Operation Mole.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in the song Aachi Aachi from Inji Vellam.

Key Points Sai Pallavi sports a short hairstyle and a pregnant look in the first single, Aachi Aachi, from Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam.

Inji Vellam marks her first pairing with Vijay Sethupathi and is set for a January 29 release.

Sai Pallavi had assured fans who love her curls that they would be back after OM: Operation Mole, in which she played a cop.

She did not explain why a cop has to have cropped hair. But now, Sai has drawn widespread attention with a boyish, short-hair makeover, departing from her signature long curls for two major back-to-back roles.

New Look for Inji Vellam

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in the song Aachi Aachi from Inji Vellam.

On November 25, the makers of Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Inji Vellam released the first single, Aachi Aachi, featuring Sai Pallavi sporting a short hairstyle and a pregnant woman's look.

The track celebrates the joy of motherhood, with fans praising her energetic dance moves and charming transformation.

The film marks her first on-screen pairing with Vijay Sethupathi and is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 29.

The Reason Behind the Change

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi in OM: Operation Mole.

Sai Pallavi originally cut her hair short to portray Special Task Force officer Nithya Reddy in Director Rajkumar Periasamy's thriller OM: Operation Mole, which released on November 20, 2026, co-starring Dhanush and Mammootty.

Apparently, the actress has decided to keep her hair short for some time.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff