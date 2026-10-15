'Our Bodies Are Wild Beings'

'Growing up in Bangladesh, I always felt that I was a piece of meat. As soon as I walked down the street, I could be the president of Bangladesh and I would still be a piece of meat because I am a woman.'

IMAGE: Zaineen Chowdhury Karim and Azmeri Haque Badhon in The Difficult Bride.

Key Points 'Patriarchy is not only about men putting down women. It's also between women. We police each other. We internalise patriarchy.'

'It's impossible to represent one country. Bangladesh is a hugely complex country and society with so many people, so it's very hard to summarise a country.'

'In South Asia, we are all familiar with the frenzy that surrounds weddings. How much women go through, how much families spend on this day. My goal was not to make a didactic critique of beauty, but rather to ask the question, where does this desire to look a certain way come from?'

Bangladeshi American filmmaker Rubaiyat Hossain has been exploring various facets of women in her country, starting with her 2011 film Meherjaan where she cast Jaya Bachchan and Victor Banerjee in the lead. She had often worked with other Indian actors, Rahul Bose and Shahana Goswami in Under Construction (2015) and Goswami again, in Made in Bangladesh (2019).

In her fourth feature The Difficult Bride, Hossain examines the Bangladeshi, as well South Asian obsession with brides, the idea of beauty and the industry that works towards making the soon-to-be-married women look pretty. Along the way, she also brings in her own memories of growing up in Dhaka.

The film stars first-time actress Zaineen Chowdhury Karin as Zai, a soon-to-be-bride, and beauty pageant winner Azmeri Haque Badhon (Rehana, 2021 and Khufiya, 2023) as the manager of the beauty salon where Zai makes regular visits.

A co-production between a number of countries, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Norway and Portugal, The Difficult Bride had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. It is the first Bangladeshi film to play in the festival's Orizzonti competition section. Later, the film had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hossain currently lives in Northampton, Western Massachusetts, where she teaches part-time at Smith College.

Aseem Chhabra spoke to Rubaiyat Hossain about The Difficult Bride while the filmmaker was attending a Buddhist retreat in Barre, Massachusetts.

What drew you to this story? Marriage, the pressure on brides and class issues in Bangladesh are so similar to those in India.

When I was seven or eight years old, I used to go with my mother to a beauty salon in Dhaka called Mayfair Beauty Salon for my haircuts.

In the salon, I heard this story about a bride who had died there. There was a snake in her bridal bun. She kept saying, 'Something is stinging me' and everybody said, 'Oh, it's just the flowers'. Eventually, she died.

This kind of became an urban legend in Dhaka. Nobody could say if it actually had happened but as a little girl, I remember visualising it. Later on, I wrote a short story about it. That was before I knew I was going to make films.

I was fascinated by this story. I felt that it talked about a kind of embodied memory of women, inherited violence. A salon is a strange space where there is a lot of touching, nurturing and comfort for women. Yet, it's a place of discipline, normalisation and scrutiny.

Also, the fact that women have talked about this story for so long says something very strange about how women's subconscious deals with this concept of beauty.

In 2006, I tried to make a short film about it. But I scrapped it because it didn't turn out to be good. Since then, I kept writing and rewriting this story, under different titles. It evolved and finally became what it is.

At the core, it's a very personal story. It was shot in my house in Bangladesh, in my car. The staff in our house and my pets are part of the movie. A lot of the objects you see in the film were recreated by my production designer Jonaki Bhattacharya from what I had in my room 20 years ago.

'You see this beautiful woman but underneath that, there is grotesque'

IMAGE: Zaineen Chowdhury Karim in The Difficult Bride.

Tell us about the visual imagery. The film is essentially about a bride preparing for her big day, about bridal makeup and skincare routine. This is over a period of time between the engagement and the wedding, and how much goes into making this woman prettier.

In South Asia, we are all familiar with the frenzy that surrounds weddings. How much women go through, how much families spend on this day.

My goal was not to make a didactic critique of beauty, but rather to ask the question, where does this desire to look a certain way come from?

What does it mean? What is beauty and for whose consumption? What does it ask of a woman to do?

I feel like as women today, we have more choice and freedom than we ever did about the way we present ourselves.

But a certain brand of beauty is being presented as empowerment and choice, and that's become very repressive. Through the film, I wanted to make a critique of that choice and show what goes on behind that choice.

You see that Zai is deeply conflicted. Her body has this innate wisdom. I believe that our bodies are wild beings and we know what we want but society and our mind convince us of something else.

So there is a big gap for her. Her body knows. It's reaching out for the most primal instinct, fear, and survival. Her conscious mind thinks, 'Oh, this is a great thing. Everybody's happy. I am going to get married.'

But it's her body that actually saves her.

There is the myth about the bride being bitten by a snake but you fill up the film with lizards, snails, and bugs. You even show meat and chicken being cut. What was the symbolism you were imagining there?

There was no specific symbolism. But in order to tell this story, I knew I wanted to use this aesthetic of feminine grotesque.

A lot of women artists are using feminine grotesque, especially in the installation space, in the painting space. So I was looking at a lot of those works before I was visualising the film.

The idea was to create this ornate South Asian beauty, like the sari and the way we dress. It reflects centuries of our inherited culture and craftsmanship. But underneath all of that, there's strict prescription of manufacturing a certain type of a woman. I wanted to say that you see this beautiful woman but underneath that, there is grotesque.

Also, with the lizards, snails and mosquitoes, these were my reality in Dhaka as I grew up. I have tried to put a lot of things that I was scared of or grossed me out.

I was scared of brides because I saw my aunts crying, and they were shoved into cars with their husbands after the wedding. When I was young, I thought weddings were scary.

Similarly with lizards and snails. I remember watching them very closely because we lived in a big house with a garden. I used to tell my mom to take them out, and she would say, 'There's no way to take them out. You just have to live with them.'

I think that's kind of a metaphor. Being a woman in Bangladesh, you just have to live with it.

When I was making the film, one thing I constantly said to my crew and in my director's note was that when people watch the film, I want to leave a bodily residue. I want the film to be more visceral. I wanted people to feel it rather than think about it.

IMAGE: Zaineen Chowdhury Karim and Rikita Nandini Shimu in The Difficult Bride.

I loved the class story between Zai and Minoti (Reekita Nodine Shimu), the beautician at the salon.

Minoti doesn't have that stress of being a bride. She's beautiful and petite. But it's also her circumstances, as she's much poorer.

She works at the salon. She knows the ways of beauty. She is also a woman who is able to contain. Her dreams are to have a baby, to have a salon, and she wears a burqa to honour her husband.

Zai is unable to contain.

There are other class issues with Zai in the car, for instance. That happens in India as well. You are in air-conditioned cars, and there are people selling things outside your window or beggars come to you.

Well, that's a reality of Dhaka, and in all of South Asia. We might not acknowledge it, but it's there.

Class is also reflected in the way Zai treats Minoti and the other people around her. She's rude to her driver, who's her father's age. She sends Minotti to get her cigarettes. When Minoti is in trouble, she says, 'Oh, I will help you' which means, 'I will give you some money.'

It's like throwing money, and you know that's how this class deals with service people.

You show that she smokes weed.

It's also this upper-class kind of society. I am not saying that people from lower economic backgrounds don't necessarily smoke, but it is considered a very cool thing among the upper-class people, and then they get addicted to it.

One of my favourite moments is when Zai sits in the balcony, and there are men outside looking at her. For me, that's such a perfect part of Dhaka's reality that you could live in a big house, and still be haunted by mosquitoes, lizards whose tails might fall on you, and by men who are looking at you.

Growing up in Bangladesh, I always felt that I was a piece of meat.

As soon as I walked down the street, I could be the president of Bangladesh and I would still be a piece of meat because I am a woman. Once my breasts were grabbed in front of my mother when I was 13. That was a profound moment in my life.

The sad thing is my mother couldn't do anything about it.

So as a 13-year-old, you already learn your position in society. That was the only time I was grabbed at in my life because after that, I became so vigilant. I had to talk about that in the film -- that even with the kind of privilege we have, it doesn't grant us freedom or safety.

People in the West may not get this, but the film tries to make a commentary about women and space. Zai goes to a park, which is gated. She travels in a car, which is a bubble. She goes from her house to a salon, or just up to her rooftop garden. So her mobility is very limited.

'I am very concerned with freedom'

IMAGE: Rubaiyat Hossain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajagung The Movie/Instagram

Until that moment when she leaves on her own and gets into the rickshaw, but then her car follows her.

That exact thing would happen to me. My mom would send a car behind me when I was younger, if I took a rickshaw. She was concerned about my safety.

What is it about Bangladesh that you want us and the western audience to learn from this film?

Well, it's impossible to represent one country. Bangladesh is a hugely complex country and society with so many people, so it’s very hard to summarise a country.

I don't try to take that kind of burden.

But all my films look at Bangladeshi women. In Made in Bangladesh, it was a working-class woman, a factory worker. In Under Construction, it was middle class theatre actor. She was a western educated kind of woman.

What you can learn from these films is how Bangladeshi women navigate their space, their bodies and their freedom. I am very concerned with freedom. I don't want to show oppression so much. For me, it's important to show moments of resistance and moments when women win.

Of course, my films are always contextualised. The Difficult Bride is like a fable to me, so I don't mention any specific time period. But I talk about the July 2024 uprising.

There are a few other news clips that you hear in the movie about rape and the two lesbian girls who were arrested. These news items span different time periods. But together, they give you a glimpse of our political landscape that is always very turbulent.

I also wanted to show that patriarchy is not only about men putting down women. It's also between women. We police each other. We internalise patriarchy. It's not only always coming down from the top to bottom, or men to women.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff