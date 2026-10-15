Rohini Hattangadi, Varsha Usgaonkar At Nana Patekar Prayer Meet

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai to honour Nana Patekar, with Rohini Hattangadi, Shivaji Satam and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe attending to pay their respects.

Key Points A prayer meet, Aathvanilya Nana, was organised in Mumbai to pay a tribute to Nana Patekar.

Prominent figures from the film industry, including Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi and Varsha Usgaonkar, attended to pay their respects.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe lauded Patekar as a 'truly wonderful person' and a 'man of great utility and purpose'.

Bollywood may have mourned quite vocally about Nana Patekar's passing but strangely, no one turned up at his prayer meet on October 14. Instead, Marathi cinema actors Rohini Hattangadi, Shivaji Satam and Varsha Usgaonkar arrived to pay their last respects.

Titled Aathvanilya Nana, the prayer meet was held at the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai, and was organised in collaboration with the government of Maharashtra, the Public Works Department, and the Tourism and Cultural Development Corporation.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, at the age of 76, in Goa.

Varsha Usgaonkar had worked with Nana in the 1993 film, Tirangaa.

Rohini Hattangadi had worked with Nana in Pratighaat and Andha Yudh, both in 1987.

A special rangoliof Nana from his acclaimed Marathi film Natsamrat adorned the entrance of the venue.

Mehul Kumar, who directed Nana in Tirangaa, shared a close bond with the actor and said 'I am glad Nana didn't suffer'.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe: 'He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose.'

'He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them... To me, this statement holds the utmost importance... We are trying to follow that same path...'

Shivaji Satam.

Anant Mahadevan.

Director Sanjay Jadhav with Padrinath Kamble.

Ali Khan.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff